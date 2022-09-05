Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Caprock Cafe celebrates 25 years in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Caprock Cafe is celebrating 25 years of serving Cold Beer, Hot Music, and Big Burgers to the Lubbock community!. The doors to the original Caprock Cafe located at 3405 34th Street first opened to the public on September 8, 1997. Under a local corporate management team, Caprock Cafe quickly grew to become one of Lubbock’s go-to watering holes and burger-eating juke joints. A few years later in 2008, Caprock Cafe expanded into their second location which just so happened to be Lubbock’s first smoke-free sports grill. Over the years, Lubbockites have continued to vote Caprock Cafe to be “Lubbock’s Best Sports Bar” and “Lubbock’s Best Place to Have a Beer”.
You Won’t Want to Miss This West Texas Pumpkin Party
For those of us who seem to fall in love with the Autumn season more and more each year, we're abundantly aware that the proper pumpkins are required in order to create a gourd-eous holiday display. The good news is that in one month from today, you can grab a spook-tacular collection of this winter squash and celebrate the crop at the same time.
everythinglubbock.com
Ninety-Two Bakery & Café celebrates one year
LUBBOCK, Texas- Ninety-Two Bakery and Café celebrates one year of serving the Lubbock community. The café will have special drink and food specials all month. In addition, there will be giveaways. Be sure to stay up to date on Instagram.
26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond
Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Noon Notebook: Learn how to square dance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Area Square and Round Dance Federation is starting a new class for beginners Monday, Sept. 12. Square Dancing has been around for centuries, but many Lubbockites may not know that there’s a nice dance hall right here in town where you can learn.
Family of grandmother killed in Lubbock drive-by shooting still searching for justice
LUBBOCK, Texas — 10 days after 69-year-old Margie Johnson was killed in a drive-by shooting on East Colgate, her family said they’re still searching for answers. Law enforcement has not made any arrests in the case, but they are hoping someone in the community knows who killed her. “She was the sweetest person. She loved […]
KCBD
Lubbock oral surgeon launches 6th annual Smiles for Soldiers program
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hill & Ioppolo Oral & Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock is proud to launch our Smiles For Soldiers program. This program provides one veteran who lives or works in the Lubbock area with a complimentary full-arch restoration procedure. FULL-ARCH RESTORATION. The recipient will receive a...
everythinglubbock.com
Covenant Health hosting community job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, September 20 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Injured After Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Official reports from the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock Fire Rescue state that the team responded to a two-vehicle crash that took place at the intersection of 130th and Slide Road on Wednesday night. The incident took place a [..]
KCBD
Former Councilman Floyd Price wants to bring back ‘90s juvenile curfew system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday in a Lubbock City Council meeting Chief of Police, Floyd Mitchell expressed the department’s concerns about recent juvenile crime. “But it is causing a safety issue for our community at large,” Mitchell said. Former Councilman, LPD Officer, and current Reserve Deputy for...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Lubbock woman robbed while walking to friends house
Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give...
KCBD
Aerial mosquito spray planned for Friday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An aerial mosquito spray has been arranged for this Friday, September 9, starting at 7 p.m., according to Elena Quintanilla, City Manager of Ransom Canyon. The aerial spray has been planned for the following cities:. Ralls. Earth. Ransom Canyon. Idalou. Wilson. Shallowater. Brownfield. Anton. Crosbyton. Tahoka.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox34.com
Sharon Maines announces retirement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Sharon Maines announces retirement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Sharon has anchored Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. You’ll continue to see Sharon Maines through this month on KCBD NewsChannel 11. Police investigating overnight shooting near 37th and Nashville. Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in West...
Lubbock Vandals Take Graffiti to Dangerous Levels
Just seeing these pictures makes my feet sweat. I don't know if it is typical for people with a fear of heights, but even seeing something done up high can cause a physical reaction to me. Instantly my feet feel like they're about to start sweating and I get a kind of overall fight or flight kind of feeling. I personally don't see how these tags were a worthwhile risk for anyone.
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
25 People Enjoy Their Staycation at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Many people did not want to go back to work after the Labor Day weekend. Some might have been up to some mischief and had a mini-staycation. I don't think the Lubbock County Detention Center is a great spot for a staycation, but I guess it's a close experience to a forced Airbnb. The Lubbock County Detention Center also has a selfie wall like some Airbnb homes, except these are the photos you wouldn't show your grandma or post on a dating profile. (Please don't anyone do that...ever.)
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chopper
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chopper, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 5-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. This distinguished gentleman is very obedient and kind. He loves a comfy couch and does best with female dogs. Chopper is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
Lubbock artist visits Uvalde to finish mural of Annabell Rodriguez, 4th grade student killed at Robb Elementary
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Muralist Joey Martinez returned home on Monday after a second trip to Uvalde to put the final touches on a mural honoring one of the students killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, he told KLBK News on Tuesday. Martinez met with Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez’ family for the first time over […]
Video: Blazing Truck On 50th Street In Lubbock Shocks Onlookers
Well, that's not something you see every day. A Lubbock resident shared a video on Facebook of a black truck engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke on 50th street right next to Monterey High School. This alarming incident occurred yesterday, September 6th, 2022. There weren't any articles written about...
Comments / 0