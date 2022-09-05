Read full article on original website
Kermit Davis on 2022-2023 Rebels: 'It's by far the best depth we've had.'
Fresh off becoming a grandfather for the first time, Ole Miss head men's basketball coach Kermit Davis caught up with Inside The Rebels to talk about his team's offseason progress and what kind of team he has for 2022. Davis hasn't had a completely healthy roster in quite some time,...
UCF LB Terrence Lewis, former 5-star recruit, plans to transfer
UCF linebacker and former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis will transfer, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter account. Lewis, who signed with Maryland before transferring to UCF, said that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal "soon" and begin looking for a new school. "Any school wanna contact me can,"...
247Sports
Ole Miss offers four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe out of Arizona
Ole Miss has waded into the waters of the state of Arizona to offer a 2024 cornerback. The Rebels extended an offer to Jeremiah Newcombe, a four-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 28 corner and the No. 4 player in the state pf Arizona's 2024 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. Newcombe is rated at No. 166 in the Top247.
wagertalk.com
UCF vs Louisville Prediction and Betting Odds | Sept 9
WagerTalk college football handicapper Kevin Dolan shares his thoughts on Friday night’s primetime clash between UCF and Louisville. The Cardinals stole last year’s contest with a 66-yard pick-six in the closing minute. Will the Golden Knights be able to exact some revenge on their home turf?. Friday, September...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. UCF Knights
The Cardinals head down to the Sunshine State in an effort to rebound against the Knights.
KATV
Former LSU, Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron to address the Little Rock Touchdown Club
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Former American football coach Ed Orgeron, who coached at Louisiana State University and Ole Miss, is the planned speaker for Tuesday's Little Rock Touchdown Club meeting. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 12 p.m. It can be streamed below:. According...
click orlando
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant coming to Central Florida. Here’s what we know so far
ORLANDO, Fla. – Former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal has left a big mark on the restaurant industry in recent years and now he is expanding his culinary footprint into Central Florida. O’Neil’s Big Chicken restaurant franchise is set to open 45 stores in Florida, according to a LinkedIn...
WESH
Earl expected to become major hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — Earl is now a Category 2 hurricane and is forecast to become a Major Category 4 hurricane Thursday. As of Thursday, Hurricane Earl was located 140 miles south of Bermuda and had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. The storm was moving north-northeast at 15 mph.
orangeobserver.com
Frozen custard on its way to Ocoee
There could be a new place to get a sweet treat in Ocoee if Andy’s Frozen Custard is approved for the plaza at the corner of Maguire Road and West Colonial Drive. The new center already is home to other eateries — Southern Steer Butcher, Tijuana Flats, Vitality Bowls, Smack Wings - Ocoee and the new Sonny’s BBQ. Pearle Vision, UrgentVet and Dentists of Ocoee also occupy space in the plaza, and The Joint Chiropractic is coming soon as well.
Chick-fil-A announces first new milkshake flavor in 4 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is adding a new milkshake flavor to its menu for the first time in four years. The Autumn Spice Milkshake will feature a cinnamon flavor with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookie. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company also announced that...
click orlando
Blake Shelton bringing ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ tour to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Singer Blake Shelton is getting “Back to the Honky Tonk” on his 2023 tour and bringing his country crooning to Orlando. The CMA Award-winning entertainer and host for the Emmy Award-winning reality show “The Voice” will be coming to the Amway Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023, as part of his 18-date tour.
aroundosceola.com
Coming up in Kissimmee on Saturday
Join American Legion Chapter 10 in Kissimmee for their Fallen Heroes Ride to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The ride will be Saturday, Sept.10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available will be available, along with raffle baskets, a 50-50 drawing. Refreshments will be available for participants. For more information about the event visit www.floridalegion.org.
click orlando
🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
click orlando
Hurricane Earl to become season’s first major hurricane; Danielle now post-tropical
ORLANDO, Fla. – What has been an extremely quiet start to the 2022 hurricane season is now suddenly active. Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen in the Central Atlantic as it moves closer to Bermuda. While the center of the storm will likely miss the island, hurricane force-wind gusts will be possible Thursday into Friday. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm as it moves away from Bermuda and into the North Atlantic.
Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation
Not all dates need to happen at night; in fact, in some cases a morning date is ideal. For those couples with kids, it’s way easier to get childcare on a Saturday morning than on a Saturday night. Venturing out... The post Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix store count in Florida grows as new market opens in Clermont
Lakeland, Florida-based Publix opened its newest store on Thursday at Clermont Town Center in Clermont, Florida, just west of Orlando. The 29,486-square-foot store, located at 1720 East Highway 50 in Clermont, is the grocery retailer’s latest in a string of store openings in Florida, Publix said. “We are pleased...
webbweekly.com
Linda Carol Thomas Schwab, 73
Linda Carol Thomas Schwab, 73, of Orlando, FL died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Advent Health Hospice Care in Orlando. Born August 28, 1949 in Anchorage, AK, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Donna (Hughes) Thomas. Linda’s home was open to everyone, and her hospitality made them...
lakemarylife.com
Orlando Sanford International Airport
A product of the Seminole County Public School system and the University of Central Florida, Nicole Guillet, AICP, took the reins of the Orlando Sanford International Airport in August. The new CEO and president is off and running, building on the airport’s status as a major economic engine for the City of Sanford and Seminole County.
aroundosceola.com
NeoCity: A decade-long saga
Thanks to their place in the global semiconductor manufacturing sector, Osceola County, NeoCity and their partners will receive nearly $51 million in federal funding to expand those operations at the technological campus east of Kissimmee. Go back a decade, and that plot of land — called the Judge Farms when...
