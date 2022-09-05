Read full article on original website
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she was awoken a little before 5 a.m. by a police officer shining a torch into her bedroom to tell her the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Under New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements, the queen was also New Zealand’s monarch and head of state. “The last days of the queen’s life captures who she was in so many ways,” Ardern said. “Working until the very end on behalf of the people she loved.” Ardern said the queen was an extraordinary woman who she’d remember for her laughter. Ardern said that like many other people, she was feeling not only deep sadness but also deep gratitude.
