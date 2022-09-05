Read full article on original website
DontbelievetheHYPE!
3d ago
Police station only a few blocks away from the side show. What were the police doing for 15 minutes? Watching the show!😎😎😎
4
Would you feel safe in a Driverless car?Sarah Walker GorrellSan Francisco, CA
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in San Francisco's Marina District
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in San Francisco's Marina District on Thursday morning, police said. The collision was reported in the area of Lombard and Steiner streets and the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, according to police. No other details about the case...
Downtown dead? Why one SF leader is bullish on SF's (eventual) recovery
Why is one San Francisco leader bullish on downtown? Because he's old. That is how San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) Director Jeffrey Tumlin explains his ardent belief that, despite the headline-grabbing office closures and layoffs, downtown San Francisco will one day soon be resurgent. “I leased downtown San Francisco real estate for over 20...
7x7.com
33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area
San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco ice cream shop gets a scare, but there are no redevelopment plans
A beloved ice cream shop in San Francisco's Richmond District had a scare that a new owner would kick them out and demolish the building to make way for new construction. It turns out there are no immediate plans for redevelopment.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Parking Spot Goes on Sale for $90,000
While $90,000 could be someone’s down payment on a house in the Bay Area, it could also buy an exclusive parking spot in San Francisco. The parking spot at a condo complex at 88 Townsend in San Francisco's South Beach neighborhood is listed for $90,000. A viewer alerted NBC Bay Area of the listing, and we confirmed the sale price with the listing agent.
offmetro.com
7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love
San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
The sandwiches at much-hyped Bay Area restaurant Ok’s Deli sold out for 9 months straight
"When those forces come together, it makes the sandwich amazing."
NBC Bay Area
New COVID Booster Shot Becomes Available in the Bay Area
An updated version of the COVID-19 booster shot, retooled to target the new and more contagious omicron variants, is arriving to the Bay Area. At the vaccine clinic set up at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San Jose resident Chris Lee said he may have already been sick with one of the first omicron variants, but he wants to be protected against any others. So, he became one of the first in the Bay Area to get the updated vaccine Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
everythingsouthcity.com
Power Outage in South San Francisco
UPDATE 4:25pm: Most of the power has been restored with a few pockets still without power per this map below. PGE has reported ‘an underground utility vault failure has caused a wide area of power outages (in parts of South San Francisco). Traffic lights are out and should be tritiated as a 4-way stop sign.
PLANetizen
San Francisco’s Tenderloin Makes a Compelling Case for Public Restroom Programs
Adriana Rezel reports in a paywalled article for the San Francisco Chronicle: “Since 2012, San Francisco’s 311 hotline, which allows people to make requests of city service representatives, has received more than 230,000 complaints about human or animal waste in the streets. Over that period, the number of these calls has been steadily increasing in every San Francisco neighborhood, with one exception.”
Angry reaction at San Rafael council meeting after violent police takedown of gardener with beer
"JUSTICE FOR MATEO": The crowd was especially upset with the smiles of both officers after, with one officer telling colleagues that the gardener who was violently taken down "had a bad day."
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
The San Francisco Restaurant That's Run Exclusively By Robots
From facial recognition to self-driving cars, technology is rapidly becoming the crux of our society. While artificial intelligence can determine the everyday outcome of our social media feeds and our GPS navigation, where it fits into the modern workplace, particularly in the food industry, is a far more complex topic.
NBC Bay Area
Officials ‘San Francisco Recovers' Strategy to Intervene Street Drug Market
A group of San Francisco supervisors released an ambitious strategy to confront the city's rise in fatal drug overdoses on Tuesday. Labeled "San Francisco Recovers," the resolution plans to use some of the $100 million the city earned in opioid litigation settlements over the past few years in a three-pronged approach -- incentivizing and supporting those with substance-use disorders to seek recovery, ending street-level using and dealing and calling on 21 city departments to analyze their resources and obstacles to progress.
Why Deli Board, one of San Francisco's best sandwich shops, won’t expand
Deli Board may have never been without the owner losing his job first.
VIDEO: Oakland plumbing company robbed twice in one month
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland business owner is out thousands of dollars in equipment after his technicians got robbed twice in less than a month. One of the robberies was captured on camera. The owner said the people who work for him are like members of his family so to see this last robbery […]
californiahomedesign.com
San Francisco’s Historic Sir Francis Drake Makes Its Return as The Beacon Grand
For nearly a century, the Sir Francis Drake hotel stood watch over San Francisco’s Union Square, offering visitors and locals alike a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience. When the iconic property closed its doors during the pandemic, some feared the end of an era. But earlier this summer, fans of the site were delighted to see the historic hotel begin a brand new chapter as the newly independent Beacon Grand.
