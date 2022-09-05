The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287. Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Copter4 also captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 38 MINUTES AGO