Related
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Mandatory evacuations ordered for County Road 21 Fire
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287. Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Copter4 also captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire.
Closure of Route 440 for sewer repairs is extended to Sept. 19
The closure of Route 440 in Jersey City near the Bayonne border to repair aging sewer lines has been extended to at least Sept. 19 because of the recent rains, Jersey City officials said.
