Cell Phones

Phone Arena

iPhone 14: Size Comparison

Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 14 lineup in all its glory. Among the highlights is a new cutout design for the "Pro" models and an all-new 6.7" non-Pro iPhone 14 Plus. Long gone is last year's mini version, which leaves us with just 2 size options - 6.1" and 6.7".
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple puts an end to the SIM card tray with its iPhone 14 lineup

What a surprise! With the iPhone 14, Apple has found a way to remove yet another mandatory item that usually comes in the box. This year’s victim is the SIM card tray ejector. But no, Apple has not done this because of “environmental concerns”. Its absence is very much...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Huawei still innovates: Mate 50 features satellite connectivity, Emergency Battery Mode

No matter what Apple announces later today at its "Far out" event, the first company to announce satellite capabilities for its smartphones is and will always be Huawei. On Tuesday, the Chinese manufacturer announced its 2022 flagship Mate 50 series. When Huawei used to release two flagship series every year, the Mate line was usually the firm's most technologically advanced handsets for the year.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple introduces the "fastest chip ever in a smartphone"

While introducing the iPhone 14 Pro series today, Apple also unveiled the A16 Bionic SoC which is the chipset that will power the new handsets. To be clear, the cheaper non-Pro models are sticking with the A15 Bionic, the chip currently used on all iPhone 13 models. The latter component is made using the 5nm process node by TSMC while the A16 Bionic uses a 4nm process node.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2

After almost 3 years, Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the original AirPods Pro. The company’s most high-end earbuds are getting an upgrade in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The latter made their debut alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 and...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Motorola launches its new Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo mid-range phones

It’s been a crazy week for the mobile industry with Apple unveiling its new iPhone 14 lineup and Google teasing the next major Pixel announcement. However, it’s Motorola that will probably end our week with a bang, as the US-based company has just taken the wraps off three new interesting phones: Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy Wide6 goes official with MediaTek chipset, massive battery

If you’ve been following our news feed, you might have stumbled upon a new phone’s upcoming release from Samsung, the budget-friendly Galaxy A04s. Although the device will not be available across Europe until September 23, we know the 3/32GB model will cost less than $200. The Galaxy Wide6...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 Pro's powerful A16 Bionic chip destroys Android competition in benchmark results

Rumors were circulating around before iPhone 14's release that the A16 Bionic chip meant for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be based on the 5nm tech and not the slightly more advanced 4nm node but they turned out to be false. Apple calls the new chip 'the fastest chip ever in a smartphone,' but the real question is how much faster is it than the A15 Bionic that's inside the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max? Alleged Geekbench scores may give us an idea of the performance.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google hears the prayers! Monthly update fixes severe Pixel battery drain

Last night we told you to expect the monthly Pixel update to be released today and we were right. You see, these updates are usually pushed out on the first Monday of each month. However, with yesterday being Labor Day, we figured correctly that the update would be released today giving us some brownie points that we could use against a future typo or grammatical mistake.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

iPhone 14: What's in the box?

Apple just announced the long-awaited iPhone 14. But if you want to buy one, you probably wonder what comes in the retail box with the all-new iPhone. Does it come with a charger? Or has Apple decided to remove the charging cable from the unboxing experience as well? Well, in this article, we will show you exactly what will come with your brand new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. So let's dive in.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google CEO Pichai photographed wearing unannounced Pixel Watch

On October 6th, along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google will finally introduce the long-awaited Pixel Watch. The device sports a round dial and will be pre-installed with Wear OS 3.1. The timepiece will support Google Assistant and it will allow users to access Google Maps navigation even if they left their smartphone at home.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung's strong Q2 cuts Apple's global lead in smartwatch shipments

During the second quarter of this year, Apple remained the leader in global deliveries of basic watches and smartwatches with a 26.4% share, well ahead of Samsung's 8.9% slice of the pie. But Samsung made some real inroads hacking away at Apple's lead during the second quarter. According to Canalys, the Korean manufacturer saw its watch shipments soar by 58% year-over-year during the second quarter while Apple's shipments of the Apple Watch rose only 6%.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Google confirms Tensor 2 and color options for the Pixel 7 series

To the tune of the Night Before Christmas: It was the night before iPhone 14 and while someone played the bugle, we didn't hear so much about Apple; instead, we heard about Google. The monthly Pixel update improved my phone's battery, big news even though readers were expecting iPhone flattery.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Carrier slips up and takes orders for unannounced iPad Pro (2022)

The latest versions of Apple's top-of-the-line tablet, the iPad Pro, aren't expected to be introduced until next month. But Australian wireless provider Optus has already added the 2022 edition of Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets to its internal system. Noted by MacRumors, the SKU for a cellular Space Gray 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) with 512GB of storage has been added to the carrier's computer system accessible to its sales reps.
TECHNOLOGY

