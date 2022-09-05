Apple just announced the long-awaited iPhone 14. But if you want to buy one, you probably wonder what comes in the retail box with the all-new iPhone. Does it come with a charger? Or has Apple decided to remove the charging cable from the unboxing experience as well? Well, in this article, we will show you exactly what will come with your brand new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. So let's dive in.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO