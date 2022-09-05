Read full article on original website
Plot twist! iPhone 14 Semi-Pro: 3 new cameras make cheapest Apple flagship more than iPhone 13S?
Much has been written about how “underwhelming” the iPhone 14 series will be compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. Of course, that’s partly thanks to the fact that (for the first time ever) Apple has decided to equip the new vanilla iPhone 14 with the same A15 Bionic processor that’s powering last year’s iPhone 13.
Apple introduces an all-new charging case with its AirPods Pro 2
Most of the time, we don't think much about the case when we buy new earphones. We just want it to have a big battery and to fit easily in our pockets. But it appears that with its latest AirPods Pro 2, Apple wanted to introduce a new Pro case as well.
iPhone 14: Size Comparison
Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 14 lineup in all its glory. Among the highlights is a new cutout design for the "Pro" models and an all-new 6.7" non-Pro iPhone 14 Plus. Long gone is last year's mini version, which leaves us with just 2 size options - 6.1" and 6.7".
Apple puts an end to the SIM card tray with its iPhone 14 lineup
What a surprise! With the iPhone 14, Apple has found a way to remove yet another mandatory item that usually comes in the box. This year’s victim is the SIM card tray ejector. But no, Apple has not done this because of “environmental concerns”. Its absence is very much...
Huawei still innovates: Mate 50 features satellite connectivity, Emergency Battery Mode
No matter what Apple announces later today at its "Far out" event, the first company to announce satellite capabilities for its smartphones is and will always be Huawei. On Tuesday, the Chinese manufacturer announced its 2022 flagship Mate 50 series. When Huawei used to release two flagship series every year, the Mate line was usually the firm's most technologically advanced handsets for the year.
Apple introduces the "fastest chip ever in a smartphone"
While introducing the iPhone 14 Pro series today, Apple also unveiled the A16 Bionic SoC which is the chipset that will power the new handsets. To be clear, the cheaper non-Pro models are sticking with the A15 Bionic, the chip currently used on all iPhone 13 models. The latter component is made using the 5nm process node by TSMC while the A16 Bionic uses a 4nm process node.
Is an ultra-affordable new Apple Watch version coming tomorrow? Maybe... or maybe not
Yes, ladies and gents, we're officially on the home stretch now as far as Apple's next big product launch event is concerned, and surprisingly (or not), we still don't have all the key facts on the iPhone 14 family and the company's upcoming smartwatches etched in stone by multiple credible sources.
Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2
After almost 3 years, Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the original AirPods Pro. The company’s most high-end earbuds are getting an upgrade in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The latter made their debut alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 and...
Motorola launches its new Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo mid-range phones
It’s been a crazy week for the mobile industry with Apple unveiling its new iPhone 14 lineup and Google teasing the next major Pixel announcement. However, it’s Motorola that will probably end our week with a bang, as the US-based company has just taken the wraps off three new interesting phones: Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo.
Samsung Galaxy Wide6 goes official with MediaTek chipset, massive battery
If you’ve been following our news feed, you might have stumbled upon a new phone’s upcoming release from Samsung, the budget-friendly Galaxy A04s. Although the device will not be available across Europe until September 23, we know the 3/32GB model will cost less than $200. The Galaxy Wide6...
iPhone 14 Pro's powerful A16 Bionic chip destroys Android competition in benchmark results
Rumors were circulating around before iPhone 14's release that the A16 Bionic chip meant for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be based on the 5nm tech and not the slightly more advanced 4nm node but they turned out to be false. Apple calls the new chip 'the fastest chip ever in a smartphone,' but the real question is how much faster is it than the A15 Bionic that's inside the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max? Alleged Geekbench scores may give us an idea of the performance.
Google hears the prayers! Monthly update fixes severe Pixel battery drain
Last night we told you to expect the monthly Pixel update to be released today and we were right. You see, these updates are usually pushed out on the first Monday of each month. However, with yesterday being Labor Day, we figured correctly that the update would be released today giving us some brownie points that we could use against a future typo or grammatical mistake.
iPhone 14: What's in the box?
Apple just announced the long-awaited iPhone 14. But if you want to buy one, you probably wonder what comes in the retail box with the all-new iPhone. Does it come with a charger? Or has Apple decided to remove the charging cable from the unboxing experience as well? Well, in this article, we will show you exactly what will come with your brand new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. So let's dive in.
Google CEO Pichai photographed wearing unannounced Pixel Watch
On October 6th, along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google will finally introduce the long-awaited Pixel Watch. The device sports a round dial and will be pre-installed with Wear OS 3.1. The timepiece will support Google Assistant and it will allow users to access Google Maps navigation even if they left their smartphone at home.
Samsung's strong Q2 cuts Apple's global lead in smartwatch shipments
During the second quarter of this year, Apple remained the leader in global deliveries of basic watches and smartwatches with a 26.4% share, well ahead of Samsung's 8.9% slice of the pie. But Samsung made some real inroads hacking away at Apple's lead during the second quarter. According to Canalys, the Korean manufacturer saw its watch shipments soar by 58% year-over-year during the second quarter while Apple's shipments of the Apple Watch rose only 6%.
Google confirms Tensor 2 and color options for the Pixel 7 series
To the tune of the Night Before Christmas: It was the night before iPhone 14 and while someone played the bugle, we didn't hear so much about Apple; instead, we heard about Google. The monthly Pixel update improved my phone's battery, big news even though readers were expecting iPhone flattery.
T-Mobile makes Samsung's already affordable Galaxy A23 5G free with no trade-in
Internationally unveiled with minimal fanfare last month and then commercially released in the US at an almost surprisingly reasonable price last week, Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy A23 mid-ranger is already up for grabs for free. Naturally, there are a whole bunch of special conditions you'll have to meet to slash $300...
Samsung is so pumped about iPhone 14 Far Out event it posted the placeholder stream on Youtube
Whether you are an Apple fan or not, it's hard not to be curious about the upcoming products that the Cupertino giant is expected to. earbuds, and this of course also applies to the company's competitors, and one such rival has surely been stalking Apple's social media profiles and got caught in the act.
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
Carrier slips up and takes orders for unannounced iPad Pro (2022)
The latest versions of Apple's top-of-the-line tablet, the iPad Pro, aren't expected to be introduced until next month. But Australian wireless provider Optus has already added the 2022 edition of Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets to its internal system. Noted by MacRumors, the SKU for a cellular Space Gray 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) with 512GB of storage has been added to the carrier's computer system accessible to its sales reps.
