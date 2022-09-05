ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

hypebeast.com

'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 Premiering in October 2022

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 has received an official release month on Netflix. According to the streamer, the upcoming season will feature a “three-week event” in which a new episode will be dropping every week. It remains unclear, however, if this volume will only include a total of three episodes as the last two volumes consisted of six episodes each. The topics were not divulged but Netflix did hint at “even darker and deeper mysteries” and “even more mysterious disappearances and baffling — possibly supernatural — phenomena.”
The Week

Netflix settles with chess champion over 'devastating falsehood' about her in The Queen's Gambit

Netflix has settled a lawsuit brought by a real chess champion over a "sexist and belittling" line about her in The Queen's Gambit. Court papers on Tuesday showed the streamer settled the $5 million defamation lawsuit, which was brought by chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili, according to The New York Times. Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed.  Gaprindashvili sued Netflix last year over a reference to her in the miniseries The Queen's Gambit, which revolves around a fictional female chess prodigy. A climatic scene depicts the main character, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, competing in a chess tournament, where the announcer says, "The only unusual thing...
Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers As She Bounces Back From Cancer

Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson is living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted, ““I am elated to have...
hypebeast.com

Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining North American Tour Dates

Just months after returning to his Justice World Tour, Justin Bieber is calling it quits for the remaining leg of his North American run. The announcement comes months after he postponed several dates after his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. The Canadian “Peaches” artist took to Instagram to announce that he...
hypebeast.com

Quavo and Takeoff Announce Joint Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'

Quavo and Takeoff have announced the release date of their upcoming joint debut album, Only Built For Infinity Links. Set to drop on October 7 via Quality Control Music/Motown Records, the record follows the pair’s recent singles “Big Stunna” with Birdman, “Us Vs. Them” with Gucci Mane and the lead single “Hotel Lobby,” which has sold over 500,000 units in the United States and received a gold certification from the RIAA just four months after its release. The duo also unveiled the album art for Only Built For Infinity Links, which shows Quavo and Takeoff wearing the padded denim jacket and 5-pocket denim pants from YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA — two pieces that are available for purchase on the official YEEZY GAP website and Balenciaga.
hypebeast.com

Offset Performs "Code" and "54321" Medley on 'The Tonight Show'

Offset took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage on Tuesday to perform a four-minute medley of his newly-released tracks, “Code” and “54321.”. In the foreground of a color-heavy, graphic backdrop, the Atlanta rapper appeared wearing a red sweater vest alongside two futuristic dancers to deliver the dual-track sequence. The former single, which features Moneybagg Yo, arrived on August 26, and the latter cut, which was produced by Baby Keem, hit streaming platforms on August 19.
hypebeast.com

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New “Ungrateful” Music Video With Key Glock

Megan Thee Stallion has released a Colin Tilley-directed music video for her collaboration with Memphis rapper Key Glock, “Ungrateful.”. The visual opens with Megan strutting down a hallway ensheathed in a sheer black veil before arriving at a crowded funeral. Placing a single black rose on the casket, the rapper turns away as it begins to pour, now donning a crisp white hat and dress.
hypebeast.com

Doctor Doom Lands on the adidas Stan Smith

When considering adidas’ most notable collaborators, Kanye West tends to be one of the first names that come to mind. However, mass media and entertainment company Disney dwarves most of its peers in outreach. As key franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel have been utilized on. adidas. silhouettes...
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Fest Opener ‘The Swimmers’ Receives 4-Minute Standing Ovation

Netflix’s The Swimmers, Sally El Hosaini’s drama based on a real journey of two young sisters from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, earned a 4-minute standing ovation at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday night. And the biggest cheers from the rapturous Toronto audience were for Lebanese actresses and real-life sisters, Manal and Nathalie Issa, who played real-life sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini as all four young women appeared on stage at Roy Thomson Hall for the film’s world premiere. More from The Hollywood Reporter'End of the Road' Review: Queen Latifah and Ludacris Take a Detour in Lackluster Netflix...
Deadline

‘Someone You Loved’ Singer-Songwriter Lewis Capaldi Says He Has Tourette Syndrome

In an Instagram live session, singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome and is being treated with injections to manage symptoms. Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by sudden, repetitive, rapid, and unwanted movements or vocal sounds. The 25-year-old pop singer is best known for his No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go.” His debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was the UK’s best-selling album in 2019 and 2020. “Someone You Loved” was nominated for the Grammy “Song of the Year” award, and became the longest-running Top 10 UK...
hypebeast.com

Twitter Lawyers Allege Elon Musk Cut Deal Because of Belief in "World War 3"

Earlier this week, lawyers representing Elon Musk and Twitter came together for a hearing that would determine if claims made by whistleblower Pieter “Mudge” Zatko could be used in the legal case over Musk backing out of his $44 billion USD commitment to buy Twitter. As the opposition pushes for the October trial to be delayed, during the three-hour long hearing, Twitter’s lawyers portrayed Zatko as a disgruntled employee.
hypebeast.com

Method Man Clarifies Reason for Absence From Nas and Wu-Tang Clan's "NY State of Mind" Tour

Method Man took to Instagram Live to clear the air regarding his absence from Nas and Wu-Tang Clan‘s ongoing “NY State of Mind” tour. The rapper frustratingly had to explain that he couldn’t join the tour as he’s currently in the middle of filming a movie and not because of any bad blood between him and anyone else in the Wu-Tang Clan. “I f*cking love Wu-Tang, wish I could have been on that tour with them,” Method Man said. “The booking came at a bad time – I was already booked to do a movie. Only reason why I’m coming back saying this is because of my love for my fans, okay. The real fans. Not the ones that’d jump in your DMs and curse you the f*ck out all call you all kinds of bitches.”
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Stars Explain the Schism Forming on Numenor

Taking place during The Second Age of Middle-earth, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will have the first opportunity to show Númenor, the great island kingdom of Men that had sunk into the sea by the time of The Third Age. The series didn't travel to Númenor during its first two episodes, but the way Galadriel and Halbrand's story ended in episode two suggests that the show's third episode will visit the island. When viewers first visit Númenor, it is a nation on the brink of a cultural schism. Lloyd Owen, who plays Elendil, the future King of Men who will stand toe-to-toe with Sauron during the final battle of the War of the Last Alliance, described the situation to ComicBook.com.
