Method Man took to Instagram Live to clear the air regarding his absence from Nas and Wu-Tang Clan‘s ongoing “NY State of Mind” tour. The rapper frustratingly had to explain that he couldn’t join the tour as he’s currently in the middle of filming a movie and not because of any bad blood between him and anyone else in the Wu-Tang Clan. “I f*cking love Wu-Tang, wish I could have been on that tour with them,” Method Man said. “The booking came at a bad time – I was already booked to do a movie. Only reason why I’m coming back saying this is because of my love for my fans, okay. The real fans. Not the ones that’d jump in your DMs and curse you the f*ck out all call you all kinds of bitches.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO