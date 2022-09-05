Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
UK carrier Vodafone announces a new positioning system with centimeter-level accuracy
Have you ever forgotten where you parked your car? If you have, don't worry; you are not the only one. To prevent situations like these, you can use Google Maps, for example, and mark the exact location of your vehicle. But here again, you might forget to save your parking spot. However, UK carrier Vodafone may soon give you a new, better way to find forgotten or lost things like your car or Internet of Things devices.
Phone Arena
Huawei still innovates: Mate 50 features satellite connectivity, Emergency Battery Mode
No matter what Apple announces later today at its "Far out" event, the first company to announce satellite capabilities for its smartphones is and will always be Huawei. On Tuesday, the Chinese manufacturer announced its 2022 flagship Mate 50 series. When Huawei used to release two flagship series every year, the Mate line was usually the firm's most technologically advanced handsets for the year.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile makes Samsung's already affordable Galaxy A23 5G free with no trade-in
Internationally unveiled with minimal fanfare last month and then commercially released in the US at an almost surprisingly reasonable price last week, Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy A23 mid-ranger is already up for grabs for free. Naturally, there are a whole bunch of special conditions you'll have to meet to slash $300...
Phone Arena
Android users need to delete these dangerous apps that managed to fool Google
Two potentially dangerous apps with a considerable number of downloads have been removed from Google's Play Store, report cyber security experts Fox-IT (via BleepingComputer). Mister Phone Cleaner and Kylhavy Mobile Security antivirus apps were collectively installed 60,000 times and their aim was to steal banking logins by installing an evolved version of the notorious SharkBot malware.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Honor X40 series returns on September 15
Honor has been trying for a long time to capitalize on Huawei’s fall into disgrace, but only time will tell if the Chinese company is going to succeed. For now, let’s just take a look at what’s coming from Honor in the next few weeks. Thanks to...
Phone Arena
Samsung's strong Q2 cuts Apple's global lead in smartwatch shipments
During the second quarter of this year, Apple remained the leader in global deliveries of basic watches and smartwatches with a 26.4% share, well ahead of Samsung's 8.9% slice of the pie. But Samsung made some real inroads hacking away at Apple's lead during the second quarter. According to Canalys, the Korean manufacturer saw its watch shipments soar by 58% year-over-year during the second quarter while Apple's shipments of the Apple Watch rose only 6%.
Phone Arena
Apple will no longer be able to sell iPhones without a charger... in Brazil
Just as Apple is about to announce its iPhone 14 lineup, the company has suffered a massive legal blow from the Brazilian government. Today, the latter issued an order suspending the sale of any iPhone that does not come with a charger in the box. For reference, Apple originally removed...
Phone Arena
Carrier slips up and takes orders for unannounced iPad Pro (2022)
The latest versions of Apple's top-of-the-line tablet, the iPad Pro, aren't expected to be introduced until next month. But Australian wireless provider Optus has already added the 2022 edition of Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets to its internal system. Noted by MacRumors, the SKU for a cellular Space Gray 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) with 512GB of storage has been added to the carrier's computer system accessible to its sales reps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Analyst predicts March 2023 for a possible release of Google's first foldable phone
Samsung's foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, is still hot in people's minds and we hear about yet another exciting foldable to join the innovative phone market. This time, we are talking about Google's first foldable phone (which currently doesn't have a name, but we may refer to it as the '
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max global price list would leave you happy to live in the US
Call it dollar appreciation or euro currency depreciation, the fact that the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates way faster and more aggressively than the other major central banks led to EUR/USD parity and Apple thought it had to compensate the global currency nosedive against the greenback somehow. While for...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 transitions to eSIM: all your questions answered
All iPhone 14 models in the United States no longer have a physical SIM card slot at all. This means that this year, switching to a new iPhone won't be as simple as removing the SIM card from your old device and plopping it in your shiny new iPhone 14.
Comments / 0