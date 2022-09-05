ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The News

Fair-goers threw items at Sweet Martha's as it closed early due to Saturday incident

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8snQ_0hinIgyB00
Adam Uren

As the Minnesota State Fair began to close early due to the disturbance that included a shot being fired Saturday evening, customers in line for Sweet Martha's Cookies grew angry.

Sweet Martha's, the best-selling stand at the State Fair every year, has its busiest of its three locations at Carnes Avenue, close to where the incident that sparked panic and a major police response happened.

But as Sweet Martha's employees closed down the stand in response to the police's evacuation order, those still waiting for their fix of chocolate chip cookies grew irate – with some throwing items at the building.

A spokesperson for the company told Bring Me The News that they took immediate action to close as the chaotic scenes unfolded nearby as it was "not safe for our employees to remain open."

"But things were thrown into our building as we closed the windows at our Carnes Avenue location," the company added.

"This included unhappy customers reaching in and grabbing our cones to throw and another hurling their beverages into our building."

No Sweet Martha's employees were injured as a result.

Police revealed on Sunday that a single gunshot was fired and someone sustained a wound to their leg shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting happened within 15-20 feet of "dozens" of police officers who had been responding to the Midway area due to an early brawl between several participants.

Comments / 118

tamalam
3d ago

The result of great parenting... not. Not saying I'm a standout parent by any means, but at no stage in their lives would my young adult children EVER even consider something like this.

Reply(10)
71
Paula Geisler
3d ago

What a selfish, self entitled thing to do. Police told them to close due to shots fired. Are cookies more important than the safety of the employees? Who cares if you had been in line for a long time. Sweet Martha's employees were not consulted as to what time the gang members would fist fight, or for when the shots should be fired! No food item is more important than the humans that were put in danger by the timing of the gunfire. Go throw your drinks, and other items, at the criminals who caused you to miss out on your cookies, and not at the innocent ones following the instructions of the Police. Dear Lord....what has happened to the UNITED States of America? This just shows how important some people THINK they are....and how ugly self-centerdness really is!! ☹️

Reply(5)
61
Guest
3d ago

It clearly shows these thugs scaling a chain link fence to get into the fair without paying and for them to get undetected weapons onto the state fair property. An Uber driver video taped these animals scaling this dark area of the fair where they would be undetected and not seen scaling this chain link fence. Scores of them doing this and no officers seen them, wow!! How else would these thugs get weapons into the state fair. They planned it all out to go in and cause havoc period!!

Reply(9)
41
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota State Patrol extends HEAT program

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol is extending its Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic or HEAT program through the end of the year. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says there are serious consequences for speeding including that you could lose your "license if you're going over 100 miles an hour you're looking at fines that are going to be doubled if you are over 20 miles an hour over the speed limit." He says that just a ticket in itself you're going to run into $100-$200 depending on court costs.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Unbelievable! Minnesota Teenager Caught Driving 107 MPH

I remember when I was 16 and could not wait to get my driver's license. Part of the reason being my mom was a horrible driver and made me so nervous every time I was in the car with her. As a side note, my mom knew she was a bad driver and actually did not like to drive but had to out of necessity. So I vowed once I got my license, that she was never driving me anywhere again and she was happy to have me drive her instead.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Windows#The Minnesota State Fair#Midway
CBS Denver

I-25 bridge crash: Wrongful death suit filed vs. trucker, trucking company

The family of a single Colorado mother killed last month after a semi hauling an excavator crashed into a bridge has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the trucker and trucking company in Larimer County District Court. The crash remains under investigation, according to Colorado State Patrol.It happened on Aug. 8 on Interstate 25 at the Weld County Road 34 overpass. The semi, driven by Darnell Yingling of Import Towing and Recovery, based in Fort Collins, exceeded the height limits and crashed into the bridge. Concrete debris fell onto the roadway and a large piece collided with a vehicle traveling...
FORT COLLINS, CO
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
WAITE PARK, MN
WDIO-TV

Body of missing Zimmerman man located

It’s been a week and a half since friends and family had contact with James Frederick Napoli. Wendesday, St. Louis County authorities say they have located the body of the missing Zimmerman man. 72-year-old Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake, telling people he was headed...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
KOOL 101.7

Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead

Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
SHAKOPEE, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead

SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
SIDE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

18-year-old expected to survive after being shot a block from State Fair

A shooting Monday night less than a block from the Minnesota State Fair caused police to block off Como Avenue right before the fair was letting out for its final night. According to St. Paul Police Department spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster, officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Como and Snelling avenues. An 18-year-old man was found shot.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

56-year-old Florida woman killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

OUTING, Minn. -- A 56-year-old Florida woman has died following an ATV crash in northern Minnesota Monday afternoon.According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on the Emily-Outing B Trail in Beulah Township, which is near rural Outing, Minnesota. Officials learned that a group of off-road vehicle riders were traveling on the trail when they came upon a side-by-side 2015 Polaris Ranger that had partially rolled over, trapping the driver inside the machine. MORE NEWS: 13-year-old girl killed in northern Minnesota boat crashThe group of riders were able to free the victim from the machine. However, life-saving efforts from the group and later emergency responders were unsuccessful and the victim - a woman from Fort Myers, Florida - was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was traveling alone. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 
OUTING, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
77K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy