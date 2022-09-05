ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officially Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2022 Schedule

Ladies and gentlemen, your Atlanta Falcons have officially set their 53-man roster for the 2022 season. There’s definitely been a lot of changes to this team, most notably the departure of franchise icon Matt Ryan to Indianapolis to offset Russell Gage heading to Tampa (with Julio) and Foye Oluokun to the Jaguars (which admittedly was a last-minute decision).
WALB 10

Team of the Week: Cook Hornets

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The term Any given Sunday truly resonates with the game of football. Or better yet any given Friday night since I’m referring to high school football. But the Cook Hornets were considered the underdog in their match up against Brooks County. The hornets were able...
