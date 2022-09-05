Tension remains between Blake and Cristal as they disagree on business matters and Blake calls in a favor to solve the problem. Startattle.com – Dynasty | The CW. Alexis prepares for Fallon and Liam’ baby shower and of course goes over the top! Dominique realizes something of great importance to Jeff is missing, which causes Jeff to question his recent decisions. Sam finds out some compromising information about the hotel and confides in Culhane and the two come up with a plan to make the problem go away. Adam makes matters worse for his family situation. Lastly, with Kirby and Amanda still on shaky ground, Kirby goes to extreme measures to hopefully appease Amanda, and may have found a new majordomo for the Manor in the process. This episode was directed Michael Allowitz and written by Libby Wells.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO