Wedding of A Lifetime (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

A recently separated couple rekindles their romance when they are inadvertently entered into a nationally televised contest competing for an all-expenses-paid for wedding. Startattle.com – Wedding of A Lifetime 2022. Wedding of A Lifetime is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Anne Wheeler (Loyalties, Cowboys Don’t Cry, Bye Bye...
Bandit (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Mel Gibson, Josh Duhamel

Bandit tells the story of Gilbert Galvan Jr (Josh Duhamel), a charming c–minal, who escapes from prison and assumes a new identity. Startattle.com – Bandit 2022. After falling in love with Andrea (Elisha Cuthbert), a caring social worker he can’t provide for, Gilbert turns to r–bing banks and discovers that he’s exceptionally good at it. Addicted to the rush and money, he turns to loan shark and g–gster Tommy Kay (Mel Gibson) for bigger opportunities.
Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Dynasty (Season 5 Episode 21) “More Power to Her”, trailer, release date

Tension remains between Blake and Cristal as they disagree on business matters and Blake calls in a favor to solve the problem. Startattle.com – Dynasty | The CW. Alexis prepares for Fallon and Liam’ baby shower and of course goes over the top! Dominique realizes something of great importance to Jeff is missing, which causes Jeff to question his recent decisions. Sam finds out some compromising information about the hotel and confides in Culhane and the two come up with a plan to make the problem go away. Adam makes matters worse for his family situation. Lastly, with Kirby and Amanda still on shaky ground, Kirby goes to extreme measures to hopefully appease Amanda, and may have found a new majordomo for the Manor in the process. This episode was directed Michael Allowitz and written by Libby Wells.
Raven’s Hollow (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date

West Point cadet Edgar Allan Poe (William Moseley) and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community known as Raven’s Hollow, where they find a township guarding a frightening secret. Startattle.com – Raven’s Hollow 2022.
