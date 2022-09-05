Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County allocates federal dollars
ORANGE CITY—It’s been about three months since Sioux County received its second and final set of American Rescue Plan dollars and the Sioux County Board of Supervisors has allocated about half of those funds so far. Sioux County received $6.8 million, with the first half received May 20,...
Sheldon man dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Osceola County
A Sheldon man has been pronounced dead after a semi allegedly rear-ended him in Osceola County.
Sioux City Journal
Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
kicdam.com
Power Starting To Be Restored To Spencer Trailer Park
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears progress is being made to make at least parts of a trailer park on the north side of Spencer meet city code expectations. City Manager Dan Gifford reported during Monday’s City Council meeting some of the trailers have reached the minimum standards to have electricity restored.
kscj.com
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED
THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Sheriffs report rollover accident near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Sheriffs reported the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a single-car rollover accident near Harrisburg. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Facebook post says deputies responded to the scene of a single-car accident at 7:30 a.m. one mile east of Harrisburg on 273rd St. According to the officer’s investigation, the driver was distracted and lost control, causing the car to roll into a north ditch and continue into a cornfield. The driver was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.
Lakefield Standard
Jackson County Central Schools – Closing Middle School – September 26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED SALE AND CLOSING OF JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL. Notice is hereby given that on September 26, at 5:30p.m. the Board of Independent School District No. 2895, Jackson County Central Public Schools will hold a public hearing on the sale and closing of the Middle School, located at 205 4th Avenue North in Lakefield, MN. The School Board is considering the necessity and practicability of closing this school due to the building of a new school.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
nwestiowa.com
Republican candidates make plans at Ocheyedan event
SIBLEY—The importance of getting citizens to the polls in support of conservative values dominated the message of the annual Osceola County GOP Dinner and Rally that took place at the Ocheyedan Town Hall on Monday, Aug. 29. Individuals playing a role in the party’s regional, state and even national...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Man Dies When Truck Rear-Ends Tractor On Highway 60
Ashton, Iowa– A Sheldon man has died in the aftermath of an accident near Ashton on Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:35 p.m., 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load. They tell us that 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon was also northbound on 60, in front of the semi on a Silver King farm tractor.
Radio Iowa
Northwest Iowa man involved in standoff with authorities now in federal custody
A man involved in a nearly seven-hour standoff with law enforcement in a small northwest Iowa town has been transferred into federal custody. Late Friday afternoon, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department located 46-year-old Timothy Steinbeck, who was wanted on a federal warrant for a narcotics violation. Authorities say Steinbeck barricaded himself in his home in Royal. Steinbeck finally emerged and was arrested at about 11 o’clock Friday night after law enforcement released tear gas into his home.
Clay County, Iowa, deputies use gas to arrest wanted Siouxland man
A federally wanted man was arrested in Siouxland after Deputies had to resort to using tear gas to apprehend him.
nwestiowa.com
Trucker arrested for meth and marijuana
SANBORN—A 62-year-old Hope Mills, NC, man was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, near Sanborn first-offense possession of a controlled substance — dextroamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Jerome Nichols stemmed from the stop...
kiwaradio.com
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
nwestiowa.com
Passenger cited for pot near Allendorf
ALLENDORF—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 7:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, near Allendorf on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Christopher M. Eason stemmed from the stop of a 1997 Dodge Stratus for speeding on Highway 9...
Jackson County Pilot
Additional details released in Pearl Lake drowning
Additional details regarding a drowning in Pearl Lake this past Sunday have been released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dominique Jones, 23, of Fayetteville, N.C., died this past Sunday afternoon after the paddle boat in which he was riding began to sink into the waters of Pearl Lake in south-central Jackson County. Two others who were in the paddle boat with him were able to swim safely to shore; Jones disappeared underwater and did not resurface.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center adds commercial development
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center recently took steps toward making another area in town ready for new commercial development. The Sioux Center City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting approved a $783,189.97 contract with Vander Pol Excavating of Orange City to begin site development for a 10-acre property that was the former Bleeker farm property north of the NAPA Auto Parts store.
