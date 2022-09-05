ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four year old child falls off balcony

By Cortney Evans
 3 days ago

11:55 a.m. Update

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A four year old child from Warner Robins, GA fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning.

The child did not survive the fall, according to Panama City Beach Police Department.

PCBPD said they responded to the call around 6:30 a.m.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with this family,” PCBPD said.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated as more information is released.

