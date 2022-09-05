ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'grand' history of La Grande's annual end of summer block party

By ISABELLA CROWLEY The Observer
Buy Now La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell grills hot dogs Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Celebrate La Grande’s COVID-friendly drive-thru party. The more charred the better, Bell said of his grilling style. The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The annual celebration of everything that makes La Grande “grand” was the creation of two public officials in 1995.

Then-mayor Di Lyn Larsen-Hill and former police Sgt. Scott Franks wanted to bring neighbors together to celebrate the community that makes La Grande so special, Larsen-Hill said. The community-oriented Celebrate La Grande “end-of-summer block party” is always a mix of fun games and free food.

La Grande, OR
La Grande, OR
