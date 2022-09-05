The 'grand' history of La Grande's annual end of summer block party
LA GRANDE — The annual celebration of everything that makes La Grande “grand” was the creation of two public officials in 1995.
Then-mayor Di Lyn Larsen-Hill and former police Sgt. Scott Franks wanted to bring neighbors together to celebrate the community that makes La Grande so special, Larsen-Hill said. The community-oriented Celebrate La Grande “end-of-summer block party” is always a mix of fun games and free food.
