The 'grand' history of La Grande's annual end of summer block party

La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell grills hot dogs Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Celebrate La Grande's COVID-friendly drive-thru party. The more charred the better, Bell said of his grilling style. The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The annual celebration of everything that makes La Grande “grand” was the creation of two public officials in 1995.

Then-mayor Di Lyn Larsen-Hill and former police Sgt. Scott Franks wanted to bring neighbors together to celebrate the community that makes La Grande so special, Larsen-Hill said. The community-oriented Celebrate La Grande “end-of-summer block party” is always a mix of fun games and free food.