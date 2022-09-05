ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”

Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
UFC
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
MMAmania.com

Live: UFC 279 media day video with Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight media day for the major players competing at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That includes main event attractions Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, along with welterweight co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’

Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
UFC
mmanews.com

Cris Cyborg Wants To See Ronda Rousey Return To MMA: It’s Sad

Bellator women’s featherweight champion and MMA pioneer Cris Cyborg feels Ronda Rousey left the sport with plenty more to still give. Cyborg is set to make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva at Fight Music Show on September 25th. She still plans on competing in MMA and eventually returning to Bellator to defend her 145lb belt.
UFC
Person
Georges St Pierre
Person
Nate Diaz
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”

Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
GLENDALE, AZ
#Combat#Ufc Paris#Gsp#Mma
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders

That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
WWE
MMAmania.com

‘Schizophrenic’ UFC fighter ‘poisoned’ by CBD, ‘drugged every single day for the last three years’

Johnny Walker, like many fighters before him, eagerly boarded the Cannabidiol (CBD) train. Unfortunately for the UFC light heavyweight, the cannabis chemical — made popular for providing the health benefits of marijuana without the side effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — triggered an allergy that caused extreme (and adverse) psychological reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz

In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List

A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC President Dana White responds to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago: “We were drinking”

UFC President Dana White is responding to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago. It was during an interview with ESPN that Nate Diaz revealed there was an incident which occurred between the UFC President and the fighter way back in 2014. Laughing, Diaz said he ‘almost beat up’ White during the altercation:
UFC
Daily Mail

'I don't duck no fights... they fear me': Deontay Wilder responds to Andy Ruiz Jr callout and states he is 'ready' to battle the 32-year-old in a heavyweight eliminator for the right to meet Tyson Fury - or perhaps Anthony Joshua - for the WBC belt

Deontay Wilder says he is ready 'whenever' to face Andy Ruiz Jr, after The Destroyer called him out following victory over Luis Ortiz in a WBC heavyweight eliminator on Sunday. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to his win by unanimous decision in Los Angeles as Wilder...
COMBAT SPORTS
