Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”
Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Is Going to Break a Bunch of Hearts
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul will box on October 29th.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘almost beat up Dana White in a club’ after both ‘were drinking,’ White responds
Maybe Dana White should take his own advice. The UFC president nearly came to blows with welterweight bruiser Nate Diaz long before the Stockton slapper became a household name. Turns out both parties “were drinking” at the same club back in late 2014 when Diaz was in Las Vegas to help Gilbert Melendez coach Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
Nate Diaz says the UFC is acting like he called for the Khamzat Chimaev fight: “I didn’t call for, and I don’t want, didn’t want and still don’t want”
UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz didn’t want to fight Khamzat Chimaev this weekend. The two welterweights are set to face off in the main event of UFC 279 on Saturday. The bout is a rare non-title pay-per-view headliner. Diaz has been out of action since his decision loss to Leon Edwards last June.
MMAmania.com
Live: UFC 279 media day video with Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight media day for the major players competing at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That includes main event attractions Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, along with welterweight co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.
MMA Fighting
Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’
Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Wants To See Ronda Rousey Return To MMA: It’s Sad
Bellator women’s featherweight champion and MMA pioneer Cris Cyborg feels Ronda Rousey left the sport with plenty more to still give. Cyborg is set to make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva at Fight Music Show on September 25th. She still plans on competing in MMA and eventually returning to Bellator to defend her 145lb belt.
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
Welcome to Nate Diaz's 'fight week of hell' at UFC 279 | Opinion
Not one to mince words, Nate Diaz makes it clear he’s not thrilled about UFC 279 fight week. “It feels like a fight week of hell just like always,” Diaz said in an ESPN interview released Tuesday. Diaz faces undefeated rising star Khamzat Chimaev in the pay-per-view headliner,...
CNET
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Fight Date, How to Watch, Press Conference, Everything to Know
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is happening. Rumors had been swirling for weeks that negotiations for the fight were ongoing, but this Tuesday, Paul himself made it official. "My toughest test yet," Paul said in a tweet. "I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated." After a glittering career...
Dana White reacts to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance
Dana White is reacting to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance. It will be Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the welterweight main event this coming Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Diaz, 37, has not...
Nate Diaz Feels Forced Into UFC 279 Matchup With Khamzat Chimaev: "This Fight Is Not Even About This Guy"
UFC star Nate Diaz understands the game within the game the promotion is playing with him, ahead of his UFC 279 headlining bout against undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev, this weekend. Diaz spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Tuesday explaining why he never wanted the fight with Chimaev in the...
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
WWE・
MMAmania.com
‘Schizophrenic’ UFC fighter ‘poisoned’ by CBD, ‘drugged every single day for the last three years’
Johnny Walker, like many fighters before him, eagerly boarded the Cannabidiol (CBD) train. Unfortunately for the UFC light heavyweight, the cannabis chemical — made popular for providing the health benefits of marijuana without the side effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — triggered an allergy that caused extreme (and adverse) psychological reactions.
Tai Emery Says ‘It’s Only Going to Get Worse’ Following BKFC’s Viral Post-Fight Flashing Moment
Expect even more craziness from Tai Emery in the near future. Emery earned an uppercut knockout win over Rung-Arun Kunchai at BKFC Thailand this past weekend. However, it was her celebration that made headlines as she jumped on the ropes and proceeded to flash the audience. Naturally, something like that...
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz
In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
mmanews.com
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
UFC President Dana White responds to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago: “We were drinking”
UFC President Dana White is responding to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago. It was during an interview with ESPN that Nate Diaz revealed there was an incident which occurred between the UFC President and the fighter way back in 2014. Laughing, Diaz said he ‘almost beat up’ White during the altercation:
'I don't duck no fights... they fear me': Deontay Wilder responds to Andy Ruiz Jr callout and states he is 'ready' to battle the 32-year-old in a heavyweight eliminator for the right to meet Tyson Fury - or perhaps Anthony Joshua - for the WBC belt
Deontay Wilder says he is ready 'whenever' to face Andy Ruiz Jr, after The Destroyer called him out following victory over Luis Ortiz in a WBC heavyweight eliminator on Sunday. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to his win by unanimous decision in Los Angeles as Wilder...
bjpenndotcom
