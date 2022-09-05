ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
Daily Mail

Reformed criminal who threw bottles at police during the 2011 London riots says he 'wouldn't be surprised' if unrest erupted again because the 'same conversations are still happening today'

A reformed criminal who took part in the 2011 London riots said he 'wouldn't be surprised' if unrest erupted again because the 'same conversations that were happening before riots are still happening'. Vernel Dolor, from Hackney, was involved in gang activity and drug dealing when the riots broke out in...
TheDailyBeast

Aussie Teen Held in U.S. Prison for 10 Days After Traveling for Job Interview

A 19-year-old from Australia was held in a federal detention center in Hawaii for 10 days after failing to satisfy entry requirements upon his arrival, The Guardian Australia reported Sunday. Aboard a flight for the first time in his life, Cameron Carter was traveling on the visa waiver program to Wyoming, where he intended to stay with a friend and interview for jobs, he told the outlet. Stopped at customs and pulled out for an interview, “once I got sat down and asked questions it was, yeah, I’m fucked,” Carter said. Though he had a flight back to Australia booked...
Bossip

Incompetence In Action: Attorney Says Cop Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Donovan Lewis In Bed ‘Believed His Life Was In Danger’

They’re not even trying to make good excuses anymore. Last week, BOSSIP reported that Officer Ricky Anderson an unarmed Black man in the early hours of August 30 in Columbus, Ohio. Police arrived at Donovan Lewis’ apartment at 2 a.m. to serve a felony domestic assault warrant. The 20-year-old was unarmed in bed with nothing but a vape pen when Anderson fatally shot him. Like clockwork, WSYX reports the cop fired immediately at the unarmed man because he “believed his life was in danger.”
