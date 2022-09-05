Read full article on original website
Related
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
Chilling moment masked man walks up to a family home with a jerry can and brick before setting a children's bedroom alight and throwing a firebomb through a window
Footage shows the moment a masked man set a children's bedroom window alight before throwing a brick through the window. The CCTV showed the masked figure walking towards a home in Panania in Sydney while holding a brick and a jerry can. He then appeared to douse the window in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Reformed criminal who threw bottles at police during the 2011 London riots says he 'wouldn't be surprised' if unrest erupted again because the 'same conversations are still happening today'
A reformed criminal who took part in the 2011 London riots said he 'wouldn't be surprised' if unrest erupted again because the 'same conversations that were happening before riots are still happening'. Vernel Dolor, from Hackney, was involved in gang activity and drug dealing when the riots broke out in...
Pedestrian, 56, died days after 'aggressive and reckless' headphones-wearing cyclist, 23, who ran a red traffic light crashed into him, court hears
A 56-year-old pedestrian died after a cyclist who had been seen riding 'aggressively and recklessly' ran a red traffic light and crashed into him, a court has heard. Cyclist Cornelius De Bruin, 23, collided with pedestrian Ian Roland Gunn in Didsbury, south Manchester, on 20 June 2020. Mr Gunn was...
Mom Plows Into Cop After Being Told to Stop Car—'Don't Have Time for This'
Susan Rodriguez, 32, said she heard the impact when her vehicle hit Michael Hernandez, but carried on to drop off her child at the school.
Aussie Teen Held in U.S. Prison for 10 Days After Traveling for Job Interview
A 19-year-old from Australia was held in a federal detention center in Hawaii for 10 days after failing to satisfy entry requirements upon his arrival, The Guardian Australia reported Sunday. Aboard a flight for the first time in his life, Cameron Carter was traveling on the visa waiver program to Wyoming, where he intended to stay with a friend and interview for jobs, he told the outlet. Stopped at customs and pulled out for an interview, “once I got sat down and asked questions it was, yeah, I’m fucked,” Carter said. Though he had a flight back to Australia booked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Incompetence In Action: Attorney Says Cop Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Donovan Lewis In Bed ‘Believed His Life Was In Danger’
They’re not even trying to make good excuses anymore. Last week, BOSSIP reported that Officer Ricky Anderson an unarmed Black man in the early hours of August 30 in Columbus, Ohio. Police arrived at Donovan Lewis’ apartment at 2 a.m. to serve a felony domestic assault warrant. The 20-year-old was unarmed in bed with nothing but a vape pen when Anderson fatally shot him. Like clockwork, WSYX reports the cop fired immediately at the unarmed man because he “believed his life was in danger.”
IBTimes
New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0