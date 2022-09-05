Read full article on original website
One of Ten Victims From Puget Sound Plane Crash Identified
The U.S. Coast Guard has identified one of the victims who recently died in a plane crash off Puget Sound. The crash killed ten people, including the pilot and a child. According to reports, 60-year-old Sandy Williams was on board the fatal plane, which crashed near Seattle, Washington. When authorities called off the search, rescuers had recovered one body.
One dead, at least eight others missing after floatplane crash near Seattle
The Coast Guard said one person has died and at least eight others were the subjects of a search on waters near Seattle after a floatplane crashed. The agency announced just before 6 p.m. that a body believed to be connected to the crash in Mutiny Bay had been recovered. "Eight individuals remain unaccounted for," it said.
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday...
Witness to deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound describes moments before, after impact
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — One of the first people to arrive to the scene of a deadly plane crash near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 said it looked like the aircraft nose-dived straight into Puget Sound. Magnolia resident Matt Peterson said he believes what sounded like an explosion a...
Here is what we know so far about the victims in the charter floatplane crash near Seattle
The Coast Guard on Tuesday released the names of the passengers and the pilot who are presumed dead after a charter floatplane crashed Sunday near Seattle. Ten people were on board when the de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane went down off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles north of Seattle, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
1 dead, 9 others missing after plane crashes in Washington State
A Seattle-area bound floatplane carrying nine adults and one child crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, in Washington state Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The latest: The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted that the search would continue throughout the night for nine people unaccounted after confirming earlier that crews had recovered one body at the scene of the Puget Sound crash.
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
Coast Guard announces suspension of search after Seattle-area plane crash leaves 9 missing
The Coast Guard announced on Monday that it was suspending its search for nine people missing following a plane crash in the Seattle area that left one person dead. The Coast Guard said in a release on Sunday that they had responded to an incident of a float plane crash that occurred that afternoon in…
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Whidbey Island float plane crash: ’10 presumed dead’ with 1 body found after Friday Harbor aircraft ‘nosedived’ into sea
TEN people are presumed dead after witnesses described seeing a plane 'nosedive' into the water on Sunday. The float plane was carrying a child and nine other passengers during the horror crash on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, Washington. A tweet from USCG Pacific Northwest announced the deadly Sunday afternoon...
Search is called off for nine people presumed dead after float plane crash in Seattle: Coast guard found one body before looking throughout the night
The Coast Guard have abandoned the search for nine people, including one child, who are presumed dead after a seaplane crashed in Washington's Mutiny Bay near Seattle. Emergency services scrambled to the scene after aircraft went down around 3:30pm on Sunday on its way to Renton Municipal Airport - a 50 minute flight.
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
47 Year-Old Sarbjit Chauhan Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Seattle early Tuesday. The crash happened on Northeast Northgate Way at around 3:30 a.m. According to Trooper Rick Johnson, two trucks and two semi-trucks were involved in the collision. According to the investigation, one of the cars caused a...
Woodinville winemaker, Spokane civil rights activist among plane crash victims
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — KING 5 confirmed with two prominent winery owners in Woodinville and family members that one of the people on the plane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 was local winemaker and owner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Wineries. KING 5 spoke with several...
First responders save horse that fell through wooden bridge
SNOQAUALMIE, Wash. (Gray News) – Rescuers in Washington state saved a horse after it fell through a wooden bridge Monday. The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie. The animal response...
LOOK: This Seattle Inlet’s Bizarre Algae Situation Can Be Seen From Space
In Hood Canal, west of Seattle, a huge algae bloom has cropped up. The bloom is made up of microscopic organisms called coccolithophores, and, according to NASA, are a regular sight in Hood Canal around this time. The plant-like organisms turn the water a teal color, and it’s such a bright blue that it can be seen from space.
Megan Hilty's Sister, Brother-in-Law and Their Child Die in Sea Plane Crash
Megan Hilty's family is coping with a devastating loss as her sister, brother-in-law and their child were killed in a plane crash on Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard confirms to ET that Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel and their child, Remy Mickel, were among the passengers and crew onboard a sea plane that crashed into the waters of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island. So far, one deceased individual has been recovered from the water and was transferred to the Island County coroner. That individual has not yet been positively identified.
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
Highway 167 Shooting Leaves 1 Man Wounded
Kent, WA: A man was shot while in a vehicle traveling along Highway 167 early Saturday morning, Sept. 3, in the city of Kent. Multiple calls were placed to 911 stating that a man had been shot and was located in the 22500 block of 84th Avenue South, but was shot while traveling on Highway 167.
