ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

One of Ten Victims From Puget Sound Plane Crash Identified

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified one of the victims who recently died in a plane crash off Puget Sound. The crash killed ten people, including the pilot and a child. According to reports, 60-year-old Sandy Williams was on board the fatal plane, which crashed near Seattle, Washington. When authorities called off the search, rescuers had recovered one body.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Renton, WA
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Friday Harbor, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Axios

1 dead, 9 others missing after plane crashes in Washington State

A Seattle-area bound floatplane carrying nine adults and one child crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, in Washington state Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The latest: The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted that the search would continue throughout the night for nine people unaccounted after confirming earlier that crews had recovered one body at the scene of the Puget Sound crash.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#San Juan Island#Us Coast Guard#Traffic Accident#The U S Coast Guard#The Seattle Times#The Coast Guard#Two Coast Guard
Daily Mail

Search is called off for nine people presumed dead after float plane crash in Seattle: Coast guard found one body before looking throughout the night

The Coast Guard have abandoned the search for nine people, including one child, who are presumed dead after a seaplane crashed in Washington's Mutiny Bay near Seattle. Emergency services scrambled to the scene after aircraft went down around 3:30pm on Sunday on its way to Renton Municipal Airport - a 50 minute flight.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
actionnews5.com

First responders save horse that fell through wooden bridge

SNOQAUALMIE, Wash. (Gray News) – Rescuers in Washington state saved a horse after it fell through a wooden bridge Monday. The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie. The animal response...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
ETOnline.com

Megan Hilty's Sister, Brother-in-Law and Their Child Die in Sea Plane Crash

Megan Hilty's family is coping with a devastating loss as her sister, brother-in-law and their child were killed in a plane crash on Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard confirms to ET that Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel and their child, Remy Mickel, were among the passengers and crew onboard a sea plane that crashed into the waters of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island. So far, one deceased individual has been recovered from the water and was transferred to the Island County coroner. That individual has not yet been positively identified.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
Key News Network

Highway 167 Shooting Leaves 1 Man Wounded

Kent, WA: A man was shot while in a vehicle traveling along Highway 167 early Saturday morning, Sept. 3, in the city of Kent. Multiple calls were placed to 911 stating that a man had been shot and was located in the 22500 block of 84th Avenue South, but was shot while traveling on Highway 167.
KENT, WA
People

People

316K+
Followers
50K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy