ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bill Russell Couldn’t Play in Today’s NBA? 2 Former Lakers Stars Vehemently Debunk That Theory

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Comparing athletes from different eras is always a challenge. That’s what makes the NBA’s GOAT debate so difficult. Could LeBron James have starred in the 1980s when basketball was a much more physical game? Could former Boston Celtics star Bill Russell succeed in the game today?

Former NBA player JJ Redick hinted that Russell may not have starred in today’s game because he played against plumbers and firemen in his era. The topic of Russell playing today came up recently once again, and two former Los Angeles Lakers stars blasted anyone who believes the 11-time champion couldn’t hang with today’s players.

Bill Russell dominated his way to 11 NBA championships

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNTJZ_0hinHYp200
Boston Celtics center Bill Russell hooks a shot during the NBA championship’s final game in 1960 against the Saint Louis Hawks. | Getty Images

Depending on who you ask, Russell could be the most dominant NBA player ever. The former Celtics center guided his team to eight straight championships and 10 out of 11 from 1958 to 1969.

The 6-foot-10 Russell did most of his work from the defensive side of the ball. He helped revolutionize the game with blocked shots and a defensive presence in the middle unmatched by any other. Russell made opponents play his game.

The paint was his. He dictated how his opponents would play their game. During his playing career, Russell even said basketball was just as much a mental game as it was physical.

“Basketball is a game that involves a great deal of psychology,” Russell said during the early part of the 1963 season, according to Sports Illustrated . “The psychology in defense is not blocking a shot or stealing a pass or getting the ball away. The psychology is to make the offensive team deviate from their normal habits.

“This is a game of habits, and the player with the most consistent habits is the best. What I try to do on defense is to make the offensive man do not what he wants but what I want.”

Russell was a five-time MVP and a 12-time NBA All-Star. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Norm Nixon adamantly say Russell could play in any era

During the debut episode of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s podcast Skyhook: The Podcast, the former Lakers center and his teammate, Norm Nixon, reminisced about their days together with the Lakers. They discussed all things basketball. The topic turned to Russell and whether or not he could play in today’s game that relies much more on speed and outside shooting.

“My daughter just got married,” Nixon said to Abdul-Jabbar, “and her brother-in-law would sit down and talk to me like, ‘Man, Bill Russell couldn’t play now.’ I said, ‘Man, get out of my house. Will somebody please get him out of my house?’

“Bring him over to my crib,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “I’ll talk to him.”

“I called a couple of people and said listen to this guy,” Nixon said. “Who did I catch on the phone? I called Coop (former teammate Michael Cooper), and I’m like, listen to this guy.”

Abdul-Jabbar said players would be crying on the court today if they faced Russell.

“They’d be crying on the court, ‘I can’t shoot. Why won’t he let me shoot?'” he said. “They’d be really surprised about that man.

“Some people just refuse to see the truth.”

When two Lakers back a Boston Celtics player, you know they’re speaking the truth.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’

The post Bill Russell Couldn’t Play in Today’s NBA? 2 Former Lakers Stars Vehemently Debunk That Theory appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Los Angeles Lakers Land Kevin Love In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For some NBA fans, the offseason is every bit as enjoyable as the season itself. Certainly, there’s no shortage of intrigue around the league during the summer. Of course, transactions can occur right up to the trade deadline. Often enough, they do. Still, the summer is a time when teams are getting their affairs in order. The league’s contenders pursue win-now pieces, while its worst teams angle for young players and first-round picks. Often, there’s a whirlwind of activity in the summer.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
NBA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Nixon
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Jj Redick
Person
Bob Cousy
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."

The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Lakers#Nba Championship#The Saint Louis Hawks#Getty Images Depending
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

Which NBA team has the most Basketball Hall of Fame members?

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame celebrates the sport’s storied history, and the NBA’s most storied organizations are well-represented in the building. Since its founding in 1959, the Hall of Fame has annually been inducting NBA greats. That will continue in 2022, as Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Lou Hudson and George Karl are among the 13-person class.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

204K+
Followers
32K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy