ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

After delay, new Wilkerson Elementary facility passes inspection

By Jess Clark
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJFAP_0hinHRdx00 Jefferson County Public Schools’ new Wilkerson Elementary facility is finally opening, after weeks of delay.

JCPS officials said the school passed inspection late last month after failing one weeks earlier. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Friday.

“Looking forward to that and definitely bringing the students into this beautiful new school,” JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio said during last week’s board meeting.

The building will open to students on Monday, September 12.

Related Story
JCPS opens new Indian Trail Elementary School in Newburg

The new $17 million facility was supposed to be ready for the school year on August 10. But the structure failed a city inspection because the contractor hadn’t finished construction on the roof and other parts of the building.

While waiting for their new building, Wilkerson students have been attending school at the old Watson Lane Elementary a few miles away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQpPC_0hinHRdx00
Jess Clark | wfpl.org

The new Wilkerson Elementary School will open to students on Sept. 12, after more than a month of delay.

District officials say while the new building will be safe for students, some construction work remains, especially on the exterior.

“The work should not impact classes,” according to a district press release .

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Oldham County Education Board votes to increase property taxes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County homeowners will now pay more in property taxes. During a meeting Tuesday evening, the Oldham County Board of Education voted to raise property taxes to 81.2 cents per $100, a 1.2 cent increase from the previous rate. That means people with a $200,000 dollar house will have a $24 increase compared to last year.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Demolition to begin on New Albany's Riverview Towers in October

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The 16-story Riverview Towers building on Scribner Drive will finally come down beginning next month. The New Albany Housing Authority says once crews get the building ready for demolition, and after the Harvest Homecoming Festival, the near 50-year-old structure will be torn down floor by floor.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

40 bus routes set to be delayed across JCPS this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bus driver shortage in Jefferson County Public Schools continues with more delays expected this week. The JCPS bus delay dashboard shows there will be 40 bus runs that will be delayed this week. The delays are between 20 minutes and two-and-a-half hours for Male High School and TAAP.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Jefferson County, KY
Education
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wvih.com

Sherman Minton Bridge Closure Postponed

Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, September 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 vehicles, including JCPS bus carrying students, collide on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic was backed up to the Kennedy Bridge after a crash on I-65 south near St. Catherine in Louisville. Watch the morning report in the player above. TRIMARC reports four vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday morning. One of the vehicles was a school bus, and there were four students on board, JCPS confirmed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

20-acre park to be created in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a decade since the California neighborhood was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land. West Louisville is celebrating the creation of a 20-acre park. On Aug. 8, FEMA granted approval for MSD to transition 114 properties, all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Pollio
WHAS11

Company changes plan for concrete plant in Lake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A concrete company is making changes to its plans for a new plant after pushback from Lake Forest residents. An attorney for SI Ready Mix shared new renderings with WHAS11 News for their plant on Aiken Road. The changes include reducing the plant’s capacity, enclosing the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Jcps
wdrb.com

Floyd County sheriff, prosecutor warn about home repair scams

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- County leaders in southern Indiana are warning people to be careful about who they hire to work on home projects, saying several people have recently filed complaints about scams. Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop are working together to get...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Wave 3

Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy