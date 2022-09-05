ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

State’s 9/11 ceremony set for tonight in Westport

WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony is set for Thursday evening in Westport. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz invited members of the public to attend and honor the lives of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The ceremony is...
WESTPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success

The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
CBS New York

See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home

WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
WILTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New downtown apartment building opens in Hartford

Steve Machattie, a clinical social worker and therapist who owns the Charter Oak Family Center in Manchester, talks about National Suicide Prevention Month. Meteorologist Scot Haney expected limited sunshine on Wednesday. He also said a spot shower was possible. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues

The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Updated: 27 minutes ago. This order was issued after the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Seymour Pumpkin Festival Is Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

SEYMOUR — The 56th ​“Annual” Seymour Pumpkin Festival will take place, rain or shine, on Sunday, Sept. 18, at French Memorial Park in Seymour from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. What started out in 1965 as a community gathering sponsored by the Seymour Garden Club to...
SEYMOUR, CT

