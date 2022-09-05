Read full article on original website
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
State’s 9/11 ceremony set for tonight in Westport
WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony is set for Thursday evening in Westport. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz invited members of the public to attend and honor the lives of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The ceremony is...
The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success
The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
Oops: Hartford exit sign misspelled on Interstate 84
HARTFORD, Conn. — Motorists on a Connecticut interstate were doing double-takes on Wednesday. A sign on westbound Interstate 84 in Hartford directs drivers to take Exit 45 to “Flatbnsh Avenue,” WTNH-TV reported. The proper spelling for the exit is “Flatbush,” according to the television station.
The time Queen Elizabeth set foot in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Queen Elizabeth II never made an official visit to Connecticut but did arrive in New Haven on the royal yacht Britannia before jetting off to Virginia from Tweed-New Haven Airport. The visit was part of a series of stops when the Queen and Prince Philip...
New Milford Favorite Closes Suddenly to Open Under Popular Local Business
The closing of a local business is always sad, especially when a national store replaces it. Bagel lovers of New Milford, it's happening to you today, but don't be sad, in your case, there's an excellent local replacement on its way. In an announcement just posted to their Facebook page,...
Connecticut runners reminded of safety precautions following kidnapping and murder of Memphis jogger
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Members of the running community in Connecticut were forced to think about their safety after 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while on an early morning run in Memphis, Tennessee. "It just is a very stark reminder that we always need to be prepared....
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home
WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
VIDEO: New downtown apartment building opens in Hartford
Steve Machattie, a clinical social worker and therapist who owns the Charter Oak Family Center in Manchester, talks about National Suicide Prevention Month. Meteorologist Scot Haney expected limited sunshine on Wednesday. He also said a spot shower was possible. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast.
Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues
The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Updated: 27 minutes ago. This order was issued after the...
Mr. Beast Burger: YouTuber 'Mr. Beast' brings virtual restaurant to Connecticut
Mr. Beast is a content-creator on Youtube with over 100 million subscribers, known for his “over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.” Now, he has teamed up with the company, “Virtual Dining Endeavors” to bring his virtual restaurant brand, Mr. Beast Burger, to multiple locations throughout Connecticut. The...
Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
VIDEO: New Milford High School set to welcome back students after summer fire
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon and meteorologist Scot Haney tracked a flash flood warning for parts of the state. Here is their Tuesday noon forecast. A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. LIBERTY BANK SURPRISE SQUAD: Helping an art teacher spread some...
Seymour Pumpkin Festival Is Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
SEYMOUR — The 56th “Annual” Seymour Pumpkin Festival will take place, rain or shine, on Sunday, Sept. 18, at French Memorial Park in Seymour from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. What started out in 1965 as a community gathering sponsored by the Seymour Garden Club to...
Family speaks out after Hartford cemetery used as dumping ground for trash
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A local family is searching for answers after the resting place of their loved one has been trashed and left unkept. Throughout the grounds at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Hartford, there are a lot of overgrown weeds and trees. It also looks like someone dumped...
