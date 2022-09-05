Operation Outdoor Freedom is a program that runs under the Florida Forest Service and provides outdoor adventures to wounded veterans. The events are provided free of charge to the veterans. They require that the veterans are Florida residents and are 30% VA disabled or higher, or have a Purple Heart award. Interested veterans can apply to these events on our event registration page here: https://ffs.fdacs.gov/OOF/

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO