WIS-TV
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
WRAL
Colorful spill prompts hours-long cleanup on interstate in South Carolina
Spartanburg, S.C. — It was quite the scene on Interstate 85 in Upstate South Carolina on Tuesday -- a pretty picture for some, but highway headache for others. Spartanburg County Emergency Management posted on social media just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 that there had been a spill of organic textile/clothing dye in two of the three lanes of I-85. Officials were urging people to avoid the area of 85S between 129 and Hwy 29 while crews were cleaning up.
WKRC
Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
abccolumbia.com
Get your discount tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to go to the fair and beyond next month while saving money on your tickets!. The 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair goes from October 12 to the 23 at the State Fairgrounds at 1200 Rosewood Drive. Curtis spoke with Nancy Smith, State...
This Is The Best Fall Festival In South Carolina
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
walterborolive.com
South Carolinians encouraged to report sightings of non-native blue land crab
PRESS RELEASE - CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (September 2, 2022) – If you live near the South Carolina coast and encounter what looks like an enormous fiddler crab, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologists want you to snap a photo. After a spate of recent reports of the...
kiss951.com
These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina
Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
abccolumbia.com
Uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman found alive after disappearing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A family in South Carolina is rejoicing, after the uncle of the late actor Chadwick Boseman was found alive. He had been missing for three days.
WJCL
Police in South Carolina searching for late actor Chadwick Boseman's missing uncle
An uncle of late 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman is missing in South Carolina, police say. Deputies said Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area of Anderson around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. He is still missing as of Tuesday morning. According to deputies, he was wearing camo pants,...
kiss951.com
South Carolina city tops ‘Best Places To Retire’ list
We bet there is only one South Carolina city that comes to mind when thinking about this list, and you would be right. While a lot of us have a long way to go before we can even think of retirement, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming about where we want to spend our later years. But as great as some locations may sound, they may not be ideal for retirement for a variety of reasons, and now a new report reveals which places are the best and worst to live out your golden years.
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina College Town Is Top 10 In The Nation
There is something special about a college town. While I attended a school in a pretty big city (Go Wolfpack!) there is still something special about a college town. And I do feel that in the immediate area of the school I still got that feel. That being said I think of a true college town as being a town built around a University. The school is a huge part of the economy and is the heartbeat of the town. The town should also be synonymous with the university. These schools often, though not always should have a major college sports presence that is evident in the town and makes for a unique gameday atmosphere. So when I saw that South Carolina had a town make the Best College Towns In America list I had a pretty good idea of which University it was.
columbiabusinessreport.com
SC women making mark in wine industry
When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
WJCL
Hospital officials in South Carolina confirm newborn baby surrendered under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered over the Labor Day weekend under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The Caucasian baby boy was born on September 3 and surrendered the next day at Prisma Health...
WCNC
Help for homeowners in South Carolina
South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available.
wgac.com
New Covid-19 Booster Shots Now Available in Georgia and South Carolina
Health officials in Georgia and South Carolina say the updated Covid-19 booster shots are now available in both states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the booster is designed to protect against Covid-19 as well as the more contagious subvariants. The Pfizer booster is recommended for those 12...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Ranked as the 4th Most Popular State to Move to in 2022
MoveBuddha, a website that helps people planning a move, recently released a report on where are Americans moving right now, and South Carolina ranked as being the 4th most popular state to move to this year. The website says nearly two times as many people are moving into the Palmetto...
This Is South Carolina's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood found the tastiest chicken sandwiches around the country, including this crispy favorite in South Carolina.
insideedition.com
South Carolina Family Pushes for Stricter Boating Laws After Fatal Accident
Across the nation, intoxicated boaters are wreaking havoc on the water. The U.S. Coast Guard says alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. Just last year, boating accidents resulted in 658 deaths. Morgan Kiser's life was shattered when investigators say an intoxicated boater slammed into her family's boat, killing her father and permanently maiming her mother. Now, Morgan and her mom are spearheading an effort to push lawmakers to pass tougher boater safety laws.
