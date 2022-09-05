ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

NBC Sports

Dream’s McDonald returning to Arizona to coach under Barnes

TUCSON, Ariz. – Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald is returning to Arizona to work under coach Adia Barnes. The school announced Thursday that McDonald will serve as director of recruiting operations while continuing to fulfill her WNBA commitments. She will oversee all recruiting logistics, assist with on-campus visits, manage recruit information and social media content at Arizona.
Yardbarker

Soccer team owned by Wilfs accused of spying on opponents before title game

Orlando City were purchased by the Wilf family last July, with Mark and Zygi Wilf – owners of the Minnesota Vikings – joining cousin Lenny as managing partners of the club. The Wilfs have owned the Minnesota Vikings since 2005, and also sold a minority stake in Nashville SC prior to buying Orlando City.
ClutchPoints

NBA’s Las Vegas, Seattle expansion rumors shot down after viral now-deleted tweet

The NBA is not going to roll the dice on Las Vegas — and Seattle, after all. The cities of Las Vegas and Seattle seem to be great expansion locations for the NBA, but that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. It did look like it was finally going to occur when a report on Wednesday by Willie Ramirez of the Associated Press said that the NBA was on the verge of announcing expansion plans for the aforementioned cities.
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Expansion, Seattle, Vegas, Draft Assets, Ignite

Is the NBA ready to move forward on its long-rumored plans to expand to Seattle and Las Vegas? Willie G. Ramirez of The Associated Press (Twitter link) says he has heard from multiple sources that the league wants to announce expansion when those two cities hosts preseason games this fall. The Clippers will play in Seattle on September 30 and October 3, while the Lakers are set to play in Vegas on October 5 and 6.
#Angel City
FOX Sports

Columbus Crew take shutout streak into matchup with CF Montreal

Columbus Crew (9-6-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (16-9-4, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -116, Columbus +297, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew come into a matchup with CF Montreal after notching two straight shutout wins. Montreal is...
NWSL
Soccer
Sports
NHL

Coyotes Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Dates

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the schedule for the Coyotes 2022-23 rookies and veterans training camps. Rookie Camp will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 14 with an on-ice practice scheduled for 2:00 - 3:00 pm at Ice Den Scottsdale. The Coyotes will also skate on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. The team will travel to San Jose to participate in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff from Friday, Sept. 16 - Monday, Sept. 19. The Coyotes' Rookie Tournament game schedule is listed below:
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster And Schedule For 2022 Rookie Camp

VEGAS (September 8, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 8, the official roster and full schedule for the team's 2022 Rookie Camp Presented by Martin-Harris Construction, which opens on Wednesday, September 14. The roster features 28 players comprised of 17 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.
NHL

