Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason
The NBA reportedly wants to announce expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle during preseason games for the Clipper and Lakers
ESPN
MLS Cup playoffs: Who can clinch, who has work and what's at stake in Week 30
The 2022 MLS season is in the home stretch. While some teams are closing in on a coveted postseason berth, others are on the outside looking in and hoping for a strong finish to reach the playoffs. Here's a look at what's a stake from a playoff perspective in this...
MLS・
ESPN
Orlando City wins U.S. Open Cup to end Sacramento Republic's dream run
Facundo Torres broke through with a goal in the 75th minute, then converted on a penalty to give Orlando City SC its first-ever trophy with a 3-0 victory over the Sacramento Republic in the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday night. Torres' penalty kick in the 80th all but sealed...
AOL Corp
Source: Orlando City employee investigated after being at Sacramento Republic FC practice
An Orlando City S.C. employee watched a Sacramento Republic FC training session this week ahead of Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup Final between the two teams, a source familiar with the situation told The Bee. Sacramento reported the incident to the United States Soccer Federation, which governs the tournament, and the USSF was investigating, the source said.
NBC Sports
Dream’s McDonald returning to Arizona to coach under Barnes
TUCSON, Ariz. – Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald is returning to Arizona to work under coach Adia Barnes. The school announced Thursday that McDonald will serve as director of recruiting operations while continuing to fulfill her WNBA commitments. She will oversee all recruiting logistics, assist with on-campus visits, manage recruit information and social media content at Arizona.
Yardbarker
Soccer team owned by Wilfs accused of spying on opponents before title game
Orlando City were purchased by the Wilf family last July, with Mark and Zygi Wilf – owners of the Minnesota Vikings – joining cousin Lenny as managing partners of the club. The Wilfs have owned the Minnesota Vikings since 2005, and also sold a minority stake in Nashville SC prior to buying Orlando City.
NBA’s Las Vegas, Seattle expansion rumors shot down after viral now-deleted tweet
The NBA is not going to roll the dice on Las Vegas — and Seattle, after all. The cities of Las Vegas and Seattle seem to be great expansion locations for the NBA, but that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. It did look like it was finally going to occur when a report on Wednesday by Willie Ramirez of the Associated Press said that the NBA was on the verge of announcing expansion plans for the aforementioned cities.
And-Ones: Expansion, Seattle, Vegas, Draft Assets, Ignite
Is the NBA ready to move forward on its long-rumored plans to expand to Seattle and Las Vegas? Willie G. Ramirez of The Associated Press (Twitter link) says he has heard from multiple sources that the league wants to announce expansion when those two cities hosts preseason games this fall. The Clippers will play in Seattle on September 30 and October 3, while the Lakers are set to play in Vegas on October 5 and 6.
10-man NYCFC hold on for draw with FC Cincinnati
Gabriel Pereira headed in the tying goal late in the first half to help New York City FC notch a
FOX Sports
Columbus Crew take shutout streak into matchup with CF Montreal
Columbus Crew (9-6-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (16-9-4, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -116, Columbus +297, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew come into a matchup with CF Montreal after notching two straight shutout wins. Montreal is...
Louisville signs Lauren Milliet to 3-year deal
Racing Louisville SC signed the versatile Lauren Milliet to a new three-year contract Thursday. Milliet, 25, recently became the first
Yardbarker
Arizona Coyotes CEO: Mullett Arena will be 'sold-out for every single game'
Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez told ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Wednesday he expects the team to sell out all of its home games at Mullett Arena on the Arizona State University campus. The Coyotes previously played out of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, from 2003...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The League Wants To Announce Expansion Teams In Seattle And Las Vegas During The Clippers' Two Preseason Games At Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena
With the sheer amount of talent in the NBA at the moment, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the league has had plans for expansion for a while now. We last saw it happen in 2004 when the Charlotte Bobcats came into the league and there had been some talk about two more teams being added.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
NHL
Coyotes Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Dates
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the schedule for the Coyotes 2022-23 rookies and veterans training camps. Rookie Camp will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 14 with an on-ice practice scheduled for 2:00 - 3:00 pm at Ice Den Scottsdale. The Coyotes will also skate on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. The team will travel to San Jose to participate in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff from Friday, Sept. 16 - Monday, Sept. 19. The Coyotes' Rookie Tournament game schedule is listed below:
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster And Schedule For 2022 Rookie Camp
VEGAS (September 8, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 8, the official roster and full schedule for the team's 2022 Rookie Camp Presented by Martin-Harris Construction, which opens on Wednesday, September 14. The roster features 28 players comprised of 17 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.
NHL・
