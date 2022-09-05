ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get 3 months of WeightWatchers for free with this Labor Day deal

By Jada Kennzie, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Get 3 free months of WeightWatchers during Labor Day 2022.

Healthy eating should be an important part of everyone's lives, but sometimes it can be hard to stay on track. Thankfully, WeightWatchers has what you need to help you stick to healthy living. The company is currently offering 3 free months of the service if you sign up by September 15, 2022 .

As part of this great deal, you get 3 free months of WeightWatchers and a waived starter fee, meaning you save $34.41 on the Digital Plan, plus the $20 starter fee, for a total savings of $54.41. The Digital plan is a self-guided option through the WeightWatchers app. It includes PersonalPoints plans with guides for healthy eating and workouts to help you reach your preferred weight. You'll get access to over 10,000 recipes, 24/7 coaching, sleeping tips and more. You even get rewarded with points for maintaining healthy habits.

Get access to thousands of healthy recipes with a 6-month WeightWatchers plan.

If you feel you'll need a bit more guidance on your health journey, then the Unlimited Workshops + Digital plan might be best for you. You'll get everything included in the Digital plan, plus access to in-person or virtual workshops with your personally-chosen WW coach. You can also join a group to chat with fellow WeightWatchers users to show your support and share your progress.

This deal is a great option to keep your health and wellness on track as we approach the colder winter months, and can help you stick to your resolutions through the new year. One of our own employees tried WeightWatchers for three years and loved the results so much that she's still using it. If you're looking for a new way to maintain a healthy and happy lifestyle, be sure to take advantage of this great deal.

If you're interested in this Labor Day deal, act fast—this limited time deal ends September 15, 2022.

