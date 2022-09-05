New York Yankees infielder Miguel Andujar is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Andujar was optioned down to Triple-A on Wednesday, but the Yankees called him back up a day later as they placed DJ LeMahieu (toe) on the 10-day injured list. Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter on Thursday. Aaron Judge will start in right field and Oswaldo Cabrera will be available off the bench.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO