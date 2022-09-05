Read full article on original website
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
PWMania
Top AEW Personality is Reportedly Said to Be Tony Khan’s “Right-Hand Man”
Tony Khan seems to have found someone who he can rely on. Tony Schiavone who was recently announced to now hold the title of ‘Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent’ in the talent relations department, seems to be assisting Khan in the aftermath of AEW All Out.
thecomeback.com
Former WWE star’s arrest includes disturbing details
It wasn’t that long ago that Velveteen Dream was a rising star in WWE’s NXT promotion and seemed destined to be one of the company’s top performers one day. However, he was released from the promotion in 2020 and now he’s been arrested for allegedly attacking a gym employee.
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC・
Tom Brady Celebrates Look-Alike Son Jack’s 15th Birthday: ‘What A Blessing You Are’
Tom Brady, 45, has a full-fledged teenager on his hands! His oldest son, Jack, turned 15 years old on August 22. The Super Bowl champ posted an adorable photo of his son and a sweet caption. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We...
NFL・
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Likely Replacement For Pat McAfee On SmackDown
That’s the logical way to go. Commentary is one of the most important parts of any wrestling show. Fans need a way to know what they are seeing and what they should be focusing on with any given show. Finding the right combination is a difficult effort but now it seems that we know where WWE is going to go to find a replacement for a departed commentary member.
Yardbarker
At least 7 people suspended by AEW, including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Christopher Daniels, third-party investigation underway
AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight involving several top stars at AEW All Out this past Sunday night. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN confirmed Justin Barrasso’s report on SI.com this morning regarding the names mentioned above...
Nate Diaz reveals four opponents that the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight in his swan song
Nate Diaz has revealed the names of four potential opponents that he has suggested the UFC didn’t let him fight. This Saturday night in the main event of UFC 279, Nate Diaz will make the walk to the Octagon for what could well be the final time. He’ll be going head to head with rising star Khamzat Chimaev and while many are counting him out, we all know that if anyone is capable of springing a surprise, it’s going to be Nate Diaz.
UFC・
411mania.com
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Celebrates Michael Cole Losing A Friend In WWE
Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.
Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry’s Vacation Photos: The NBA Star Shows off Abs and More on Tropical Trip
Love island! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lived it while on a tropical vacation for two. The Seasoned Life author, 33, gave fans a glimpse at their beach getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 22, captioning the snaps with three palm tree emojis. The couple, who wed in July 2011, got cozy […]
NBA・
411mania.com
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
411mania.com
More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans
As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
