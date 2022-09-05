ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Special Olympics SC hosts annual “Cops and Lobsters” fundraiser

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you visit the Red Lobster on Two Notch Road in Columbia or Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce today or tomorrow, your server may come as a surprise. The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run event is known as “Cops and Lobsters.”. Hosted by Special...
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Honoring the 21st anniversary of 9/11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This weekend the country will remember those who gave their lives during 9/11. In the Midlands, a remembrance ceremony will be held to reflect on that tragic day and to also remember the many first responders in the Midlands who gave the ultimate sacrifice. On...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Columbia, SC
Government
City
West Columbia, SC
West Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
West Columbia, SC
Society
City
Lexington, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Jazz on the River, plus Jubilee Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, get ready for some Jazz on the river. It kicks off Thursday at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater. The ‘Jazz on the River’ series runs each Thursday through November 10th. this Thursday it all kicks off at 6pm....
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elks#Health Fair#Lexington Medical Center#Hot Dog#The Antler Guard#The Palmetto Grand Lodge
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Maverick!

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Maverick! He is our ABC Columbia Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. Maverick, also lovingly called “Meatball,” is a shelter favorite! He is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier, who loves everyone he meets!. Shelter staff say Maverick is looking for a forever home who...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington-Richland 5 responds to threat against Chapin Middle School

CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington-Richland School District 5 is responding to a threat made against Chapin Middle School. During a football game at Chapin High School on September 2, several attendees overheard a student make threats against Chapin Middle School. School officials say they immediately notified law enforcement and...
LEXINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News19 WLTX

Helping to save 'sacred' spaces in Kershaw county

CAMDEN, S.C. — The city of Camden is on celebrating its fourth day of the Cultural District Celebration by hosting a church restoration workshop. "This trend of exiting the pews due to diminishing congregations and aging is now here in South Carolina, and it's here to stay and we are dedicated to finding a future for these historical places," says Joanna Rothell, Outreach for Preservation South Carolina.
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet care costs at all-time high due to inflation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—New data suggests inflation and the slowing economy are making an impact on pet owners’ wallets. Is the big splurging on pets we saw during the pandemic over?. In today’s consumer watch— a look at why both retailers and wall street are concerned about a shift...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Arrest made in August Broad River Road murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy