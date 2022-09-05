Read full article on original website
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina Mother Missing After Argument With BoyfriendThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Special Olympics SC hosts annual “Cops and Lobsters” fundraiser
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you visit the Red Lobster on Two Notch Road in Columbia or Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce today or tomorrow, your server may come as a surprise. The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run event is known as “Cops and Lobsters.”. Hosted by Special...
Get your discount tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to go to the fair and beyond next month while saving money on your tickets!. The 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair goes from October 12 to the 23 at the State Fairgrounds at 1200 Rosewood Drive. Curtis spoke with Nancy Smith, State...
Honoring the 21st anniversary of 9/11
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This weekend the country will remember those who gave their lives during 9/11. In the Midlands, a remembrance ceremony will be held to reflect on that tragic day and to also remember the many first responders in the Midlands who gave the ultimate sacrifice. On...
Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
Local Living: Jazz on the River, plus Jubilee Festival
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, get ready for some Jazz on the river. It kicks off Thursday at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater. The ‘Jazz on the River’ series runs each Thursday through November 10th. this Thursday it all kicks off at 6pm....
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
One church is helping get food to those who need it in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A recent study by Feeding America found over 11,000 people face food insecurity in Orangeburg County. A local church along with volunteers are helping feed people in the county, one food box at a time. Diane Ferrier is the director of the Shepherd's Ministry. She says...
Pet of the Week: Maverick!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Maverick! He is our ABC Columbia Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. Maverick, also lovingly called “Meatball,” is a shelter favorite! He is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier, who loves everyone he meets!. Shelter staff say Maverick is looking for a forever home who...
Lexington-Richland 5 responds to threat against Chapin Middle School
CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington-Richland School District 5 is responding to a threat made against Chapin Middle School. During a football game at Chapin High School on September 2, several attendees overheard a student make threats against Chapin Middle School. School officials say they immediately notified law enforcement and...
Sumter school introduces first Spanish enrichment program for elementary students in the district
SUMTER, S.C. — Lemira Elementary School is the first elementary school in Sumter School District to offer a Spanish enrichment class. It’s also adopting Project Lead the Way curriculum to teach students about engineering. Kymberly Salas Hernandez is Lemira's first Spanish enrichment teacher. In fact, she's the only...
Fallen Richland Deputy Ryan Rawl to be honored at Memorial Soccer Tournament
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hitting the soccer field to honor one of their fallen brothers. The Ryan Rawl Memorial Soccer Tournament kicks off Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Garners Ferry Sports Complex on 8620 Garners Ferry Road in Hopkins.
Helping to save 'sacred' spaces in Kershaw county
CAMDEN, S.C. — The city of Camden is on celebrating its fourth day of the Cultural District Celebration by hosting a church restoration workshop. "This trend of exiting the pews due to diminishing congregations and aging is now here in South Carolina, and it's here to stay and we are dedicated to finding a future for these historical places," says Joanna Rothell, Outreach for Preservation South Carolina.
Unhoused Project collecting donations, blankets for Midlands' homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For two years, Stacey Turner was homeless in Columbia. Now, she's using her experience to help others. "It was a struggle," Turner remembers. "I lost everything and ended up in the street and so I had to start from the bottom up and struggle my way back up. But I did it."
Pet care costs at all-time high due to inflation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—New data suggests inflation and the slowing economy are making an impact on pet owners’ wallets. Is the big splurging on pets we saw during the pandemic over?. In today’s consumer watch— a look at why both retailers and wall street are concerned about a shift...
Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
Arrest made in August Broad River Road murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.
50 mini homes coming to Columbia to offer temporary housing for homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has announced they will create a year-round rapid shelter for the unhoused in the city, complete with 50 mini pallet-style homes to give people a temporary place to stay. And for the first time ever, the city will also have a new person to coordinate Columbia's efforts to combat homelessness.
Man who helped SC State University recover from financial troubles, Charlie Way, has died
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of former Board of Trustees Chairman Charles S. Way. Way died Tuesday at the age of 84, according to the university. He was named chairman of the new SC State Board of Trustees in 2015 after state lawmakers removed all previous members amid […]
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Pinner family announced the death of Peggy Pinner Tuesday. Peggy was married to longtime WIS anchor ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner. The Pinner family became part of WIS when he joined the station in 1963. Over the decades he served as an anchor, weatherman, co-host to WIS News Midday. He retired from the station after 55 years in 2018.
