1 killed, 5 others injured in crash on Indy's south side

Correction: A previous version of this article stated a Triton Central High School student died in a crash Saturday at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue. The student died in a separate crash. WRTV regrets the error.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and five other people were injured in a crash Saturday involving four vehicles in the city's south side, police say.

Police believe a person who struck a Jeep in which the victim was a passenger was driving intoxicated. That driver was still recovering at a local hospital Monday.

Police found the man seriously injured while they responded about 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 31 and East Edgewood Avenue for a report of a serious injury crash, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Robert J. Fullerton, 52, the Marion County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

The crash also resulted in the following injuries, according to Burris:



The driver of a Dodge Ram, who police say was intoxicated, and two juvenile passengers. The driver was critically injured. The passengers suffered minor injuries.

The driver of a Jeep Compass was seriously injured.

The driver of a Toyota Corolla suffered minor injuries and their passenger was seriously injured.

Everyone injured in the crash was transported to local hospitals.

An investigation found the driver of a Dodge Ram was driving intoxicated when they slammed into a Jeep Compass occupied by the victim, then struck a Toyota Corolla, causing that vehicle to crash with a Hyundai Sonata, Burris said.

The driver of the Dodge was heading west on Edgewood Avenue at the same time the driver of a Jeep was traveling north on U.S. 31. approaching Edgewood Avenue.

The Jeep's driver had a green light and was passing through the intersection when the Dodge's driver failed to stop for a red light and hit the Jeep's passenger side. The collision caused the Jeep to spin 90 degrees and pushed it to the west side of the intersection, according to Burris.

Then, the Dodge crashed into a Toyota Corolla that was traveling north on U.S. 31 in a lane west of the Jeep. The Toyota spun 180 degrees and then struck a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on U.S. 31.

Police haven't released additional details, including the name of the suspected drunk driver. An investigation is ongoing.