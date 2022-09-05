Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen batting fourth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Kolten Wong moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. batting eighth on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gurriel will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Raimel Tapia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gurriel for 11.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson sitting for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hampson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Randal Grichuk starting in center field. Grichuk will bat fifth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 10.0 FanDuel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Rockies' Randal Grichuk batting fifth on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Grichuk will start in center field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Garrett Hampson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Riley Greene sitting for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Greene will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. numberFire's models project Baddoo for...
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias hitting fifth in Rangers' Tuesday lineup
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Mathias will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Kole Calhoun was rested against Houston's left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Mathias to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will catch for left-hander Wade Miley on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. P.J. Higgins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.7 FanDuel points...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch in Pittsburgh after Tomas Nido was left on the bench on Tuesday evening. numberFire's models project McCann to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Miguel Andujar back with Twins on Thursday
New York Yankees infielder Miguel Andujar is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Andujar was optioned down to Triple-A on Wednesday, but the Yankees called him back up a day later as they placed DJ LeMahieu (toe) on the 10-day injured list. Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter on Thursday. Aaron Judge will start in right field and Oswaldo Cabrera will be available off the bench.
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis operating first base for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Mets. Chavis will take over first base after Josh VanMeter was sent to the bench in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Chavis to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan batting second for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Donovan will start at third base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Paolo Espino and Washington. Albert Pujols returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Donovan for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and Seattle. Romy Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman hitting sixth in Pittsburgh's Tuesday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is starting in Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Newman will operate second base after Tucupita Marcano was rested at home. In a matchup versus Taijuan Walker, our models project Newman to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Rockies' Ryan McMahon sitting on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brenden Rodgers starting at second base. Rodgers will bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 12.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Raimel Tapia starting in right field. Tapia will bat sixth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Tapia for 10.6...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Taylor Trammell batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Trammell will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trammell for 8.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
J.D. Martinez batting fifth for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Rafael Devers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martinez for 9.7 FanDuel...
Comments / 0