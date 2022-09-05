Khamzat Chimaev dropped the ball for his main event clash with Nate Diaz tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undefeated Russian fighter missed weight by nearly eight pounds Friday morning and saw his five-round clash with Diaz go up in flames. Luckily, after hours of negotiating, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials were able to change a few matchups on the card to keep everything in order. Diaz will now fight Tony Ferguson. Khamzat will now fight Kevin Holland. Last but not least, Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez will now fight after having both of their opponents whisked away.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO