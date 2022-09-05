ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMAmania.com

Dana White blames Tony Ferguson’s corner for UFC 279 loss to Nate Diaz: ‘They said take him down’

UFC 279 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a drastically modified pay-per-view (PPV) main card, leading to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson scrapping it out in the main event. That fight went four hard rounds, with Diaz tapping Ferguson with a slick guillotine choke just as the clock hit 2:09 remaining (nice!).
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Le’Veon Bell cleans Adrian Peterson’s clock in battle of NFL running backs

Social Gloves 2 went down on last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California (full results here). The pay-per-view (PPV) card featured a smattering of influencer fights along with some sports crossover bouts like Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson. Both Bell and Peterson are former NFL running backs, but it was Bell who proved to be the better boxer, knocking out Peterson in the fifth and final round of their bout.
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz ‘lost count’ of how much more UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev debacle

After a disastrous weigh-in that saw Khamzat Chimaev come in more than seven pounds heavy for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz, UFC was forced to throw the majority of UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card matchmaking in the trash. In the end, three fights were shifted around to make an almost new card: Nate Diaz fought Tony Ferguson, who was supposed to fight Li Jingliang. Meanwhile, Jingliang fought Daniel Rodriguez, who was supposed to fight Kevin Holland. And Kevin Holland fought Khamzat Chimaev.
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Diaz vs. Ferguson

UFC 279 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) with a last-minute, 170-pound showdown between Octagon legends, Nate Diaz — who is on the final fight of his contract with the promotion — and former interim Lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson. In UFC 279’s PPV co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev — who was originally contracted to “assassinate” Diaz prior to his looming departure — will now lock horns with Kevin Holland in a five-round fracas after he turned the weigh-in into a total train wreck. Nevertheless, the eleventh-hour PPV main card reshuffle will have the fans inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, rocking and rolling from the opening bell.
MMAmania.com

Fan records Darren Till, Kevin Holland altercation following chaotic UFC 279 non-presser (Video)

UFC President Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference on Thursday after multiple backstage altercations threatened the safety of ... well, just about everyone. To be fair, event headliner Khamzat Chimaev warned us that his crew — which “Borz” claims to be 20 deep — would be ready for war when opponent Nate Diaz and his squad rolled up for their respective media duties. Instead, everyone was sent home until the UFC 279 weigh ins later today, which will undoubtedly have extra security ahead of this Sat. night’s (Sept. 10, 2022) pay-per-view (PPV) card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz bashes ‘little leaguer’ Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279 fallout, promises to fight him outside of the cage

Nate Diaz may have seen his main event matchup with Khamzat Chimaev go up in flames for UFC 279, but the Stockton native is still counting on a fight with Chimaev outside of the cage. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat in the headliner before “Borz” badly missed weight Friday morning and was forced out of the matchup. UFC officials pulled off a last-second audible and somehow kept the card in tact, resulting in Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event.
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 - New Blood: Three debutants, 16 wins, zero defeats

UFC 279, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) is far from a conventional Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) event; however, it does include some intriguing talent. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where recent tape is a luxury I’m not afforded nearly enough, we look at a trio of undefeated newcomers.
MMAmania.com

UFC 279: Dana White reveals Khamzat Chimaev’s weight cut ended after ‘locking’ and ‘cramping’

Khamzat Chimaev dropped the ball for his main event clash with Nate Diaz tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undefeated Russian fighter missed weight by nearly eight pounds Friday morning and saw his five-round clash with Diaz go up in flames. Luckily, after hours of negotiating, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials were able to change a few matchups on the card to keep everything in order. Diaz will now fight Tony Ferguson. Khamzat will now fight Kevin Holland. Last but not least, Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez will now fight after having both of their opponents whisked away.
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 results: Johnny Walker submits Ion Cutelaba, celebrates with a worm

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight sluggers Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba threw down TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279, kicking off the pay-per-view (PPV) main card from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cutelaba entered the 205-pound showdown unranked after a recent lackluster three-fight stretch (1-1-1)....
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson full fight preview | UFC 279

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight finishers Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz will collide TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. JUSTICE!. Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev was a stupid, reprehensible booking that never should have been made, and its karmic that the...
Las Vegas, NV

