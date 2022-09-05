ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Station, NY

Circus Returning in October for Shows at Whitman Shops

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 3 days ago
Circus Vazquez will return for several performances at Whitman Shops in October.

The circus was founded in Mexico in 1969, and began tours in the United States in 1993. It came to Huntington Station last fall for the first time, playing to sold-out crowds.

It is scheduled for 10 days, Oct.14-24 at the mall. No animals are used in  performances.

Led by ringmaster Memo Vazquez, the circus includes Colombia’s X-Metal Riders, Duo Vanegas, Super Tumblers and Jan & Carolina on the Rolla Bolla balance board, the Medini Xtreme Skaters, a brother and sister act from Italy, Ukraine’s Bingo Group and Italian clown Fumagalli.

2021 Photos




