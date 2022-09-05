ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas police search for teen suspects in movie theater brawl

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Video shows the chaos at a North Las Vegas movie theater over the weekend.

North Las Vegas police are investigating a string of fights that broke out at the Galaxy Theatres inside the Cannery on Craig Road.

Police say the fights started with a group of teenagers. The brawl then moved to the parking lot.

Witnesses tell KTNV people were panicking, falling down and blocking emergency exits during the fray. No major injuries were reported, police said.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made.

Comments / 11

Mike Langford
3d ago

Maya Theater had an incident on Saturday as well. My teenage daughter was watching a movie when all sudden they stopped it and made everybody leave. When she exited the parking lot was full of police. She isn't sure what happened but the cops told everybody it was an unlawful assembly and to leave or they would deploy mace. Sad when a kid can't even enjoy a movie with friends

Reply(1)
3
Sandra Luther
3d ago

I'm trying to figure out why airports have a metal detector. why can't school start having them as you go through the gate, or the door into the school. why can't something like that, have metal detectors, or in the front door of the mall. it is unbelievable how we are not doing that but only the airport. what's so big about the airport from day one when they open that they got to have a metal detector.

Reply(3)
4
Robert Hutchinson
3d ago

You know there has to video of this incident, from multiple angles. I wonder why none of that is being shared.?

Reply
3
 

