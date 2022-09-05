ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

About 10 people shot, 1 killed at lounge in East Cleveland Monday morning

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12y1O8_0hinDwEs00

About 10 people were shot and one person was killed at a lounge on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland early Labor Day morning, police said.

At about 2:53 a.m. Monday morning, East Cleveland Police received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli, located in the 13900 block of Euclid Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, several victims were transported to various hospitals for medical treatment.

Detectives learned that about 10 people were shot and one person was dead, police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted for assistance and responded, officials said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact East Cleveland Police detectives at 216-681-2162 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 8

Kimberly King
3d ago

Sad that people still don't know how to go out and have a good time without being violent and ignorant.

Reply(2)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland boy dies after being shot near a CMSD high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) student died at MetroHealth Medical Center after being shot Tuesday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Andre Wells, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the 5200 block of Stickney Ave. around...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
East Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
East Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Violent Crime#East Cleveland Police#Just Us Lounge#Amazon Fire Tv#Hulu Live#Amazon Alexa
WTRF- 7News

10 shot, 1 killed in gunfire outside Ohio lounge

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about 10 people were shot and one […]
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man fatally shot in city’s Fairfax neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was killed Friday in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood, according to police. Corey Lee Davis, 19, was fatally shot about 7:50 p.m. near an apartment complex on East 71st Street and Central Avenue. Officers found Davis lying in the street with gun shot wounds to his face and body, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Amazon
WKYC

Labor Day weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A serious of shootings over Labor Day weekend has left two people dead and six others injured in Cleveland. The violence began Friday evening just after 7:45 p.m., when three unknown males apparently shot a 19-year-old man as he sat inside a vehicle they had just occupied with him. Officers found the victim on the 7200 block of Central Avenue and he was later taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. He has since been identified as Corey Lee Davis.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma man pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February. Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m....
WALTON HILLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting near CMSD high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting near the school. Officials confirmed the lockdown happened at James Ford Rhodes High School in the 5100 block of Biddulph Rd. Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported a shooting victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy