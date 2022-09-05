ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records

Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”

Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
GLENDALE, AZ
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder not sure what Robert Helenius will bring

By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder isn’t sure what to expect from his old sparring partner Robert Helenius on October 15th in their 12-round headliner fight on FOX Sports PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) points out, he didn’t show his real...
BROOKLYN, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'

Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
WWE
BBC

Natasha Jonas column: Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall will redefine women's boxing

Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 10 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports extra; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app. Boxing analyst and current WBO and WBC super-welterweight champion Natasha Jonas writes for BBC Sport about the undisputed clash between American Claressa Shields and Britain's Savannah Marshall on an all-female card at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz believes Jon Jones should be excluded from GOAT conversation due to steroid use: “That whole legacy’s gone and done with”

Nate Diaz believes former UFC champion Jon Jones shouldn’t be named one of the greatest ever. ‘Bones’ has been out of the octagon since his win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Despite his inactivity, Jones is still highly-regarded as one of the best fighters on the planet. He’s currently targeting a showdown with Stipe Miocic in the winter.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant wants Canelo rematch after cleaning out 168-lb division

By Robert Segal: Former WBO super middleweight champion Caleb Plant says his goal is to get a rematch with Canelo Alvarez after he defeats Anthony Dirrell and cleans out the 168-lb division. Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says he’s going to try and set up a fight with David Benavidez next,...
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman reveals Leon Edwards gave him a “20-minute nap” with head kick KO at UFC 278: “Immediately I come to, I’m in the ambulance”

Kamaru Usman has explained what happened when he was knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 last month. For three years, Kamaru Usman sat at the top of the welterweight division as the king of the mountain. He turned back the likes of Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, establishing himself as one of the best 170-pounders of all-time in the process.
UFC
mmanews.com

Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List

A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
BoxingNews24.com

Gilberto Ramirez: Dmitry Bivol “has everything I want’

By Jim Calfa: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is super motivated for his title challenge against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Ramirez, 31, has slowly been ramping up for this title challenge since moving up to the...
