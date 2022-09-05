Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury predicts Deontay Wilder to be last man standing in WBC’s eliminator bouts
By Jim Calfa: Tyson Fury expects Deontay Wilder to emerge as his WBC mandatory when the smoke clears from the title eliminator bouts. Wilder will fight Robert Helenius in a WBC semi-final heavyweight eliminator on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view. If Wilder wins that fight, he’ll face Andy Ruiz Jr for the final WBC eliminator.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury can’t fight Anthony Joshua on Dec.17th because Usyk fight in February or March
By Sam Volz: Promoter Frank Warren says Tyson Fury can’t take the December 17th fight requested by Anthony Joshua because he has the Oleksandr Usyk undisputed clash he needs to prepare for in February or March. For that reason, Fury wants a quick answer from Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs),...
Boxing Scene
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder should be suspended for latest “murder cheat” comments
Deontay Wilder should face sanctions for his latest unfathomable comments on potentially killing one of his opponents. On more than one occasion in the past, Wilder has stated he “wants a body” on his record and can legally try to kill someone inside the ropes. This latest outburst...
RELATED PEOPLE
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder not sure what Robert Helenius will bring
By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder isn’t sure what to expect from his old sparring partner Robert Helenius on October 15th in their 12-round headliner fight on FOX Sports PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) points out, he didn’t show his real...
Jake Shields claims “fake gangster” Khamzat Chimaev tried to start a fight with Paulo Costa at the UFC PI
Jake Shields has dubbed Khamzat Chimaev a fake gangster for confronting Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute. The rise of Khamzat Chimaev has been well documented thus far and this weekend at UFC 279, he’ll attempt to take a step closer towards winning his first UFC title when he goes head to head with Nate Diaz.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
WWE・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero says Tank Davis trying to eliminate him and Pitbull Cruz
By Brian Webber: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero reacted with suspicion after being told that Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis wants him to fight former lightweight world title challenger Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz next in order to earn a rematch against him. Instead of viewing what Tank said as...
BBC
Natasha Jonas column: Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall will redefine women's boxing
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 10 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports extra; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app. Boxing analyst and current WBO and WBC super-welterweight champion Natasha Jonas writes for BBC Sport about the undisputed clash between American Claressa Shields and Britain's Savannah Marshall on an all-female card at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez: I Feel Like Bivol's Team Didn't Want Him To Fight Me, They Know He Can Lose
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Mexico’s Gilberto Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) will challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) on November 5 in Abi Dhabi. The title shot opportunity did not come easy - with Ramirez pushing for the shot for some time and eventually securing the...
Boxing legends including Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather pick who would win Joshua vs Fury bout
A FIGHT between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has divided opinions across the world. The Battle of Britain was thrown into doubt by AJ's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month, while Fury retired before seemingly agreeing a ring return. Fury and Joshua seemingly agreed a Battle of Britain showdown in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nate Diaz believes Jon Jones should be excluded from GOAT conversation due to steroid use: “That whole legacy’s gone and done with”
Nate Diaz believes former UFC champion Jon Jones shouldn’t be named one of the greatest ever. ‘Bones’ has been out of the octagon since his win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Despite his inactivity, Jones is still highly-regarded as one of the best fighters on the planet. He’s currently targeting a showdown with Stipe Miocic in the winter.
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr isn’t “slick enough to avoid” getting punched by Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury
By Sam Volz: Tyson Fury believes everything favors him and Deontay Wilder meeting up next year for a fourth fight after he defeats Andy Ruiz Jr in the final WBC heavyweight title eliminator. As Fury points out, it’s going to be next to impossible for Ruiz to avoid getting clipped...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant wants Canelo rematch after cleaning out 168-lb division
By Robert Segal: Former WBO super middleweight champion Caleb Plant says his goal is to get a rematch with Canelo Alvarez after he defeats Anthony Dirrell and cleans out the 168-lb division. Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says he’s going to try and set up a fight with David Benavidez next,...
Kamaru Usman reveals Leon Edwards gave him a “20-minute nap” with head kick KO at UFC 278: “Immediately I come to, I’m in the ambulance”
Kamaru Usman has explained what happened when he was knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 last month. For three years, Kamaru Usman sat at the top of the welterweight division as the king of the mountain. He turned back the likes of Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, establishing himself as one of the best 170-pounders of all-time in the process.
mmanews.com
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
Boxing Scene
Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
BoxingNews24.com
Gilberto Ramirez: Dmitry Bivol “has everything I want’
By Jim Calfa: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is super motivated for his title challenge against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Ramirez, 31, has slowly been ramping up for this title challenge since moving up to the...
Jake Paul is in for a 'very, very, very tough fight' against Anderson Silva, UFC commentator Joe Rogan says
Joe Rogan thinks internet celebrity Jake Paul is a marketing genius but has the hardest night of his career against Anderson Silva.
Fox News
786K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0