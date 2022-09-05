ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 75

Biden blunders
3d ago

Biden is a hateful person. He is also extremely jealous of successful people, he makes up preposterous stories about things he never did, and that never happened, he even accused the truck driver of wrong doing in his first wife's fatal accident, yet he knew it was her fault, that man was devastated by Biden.

Reply(2)
26
commonsense
3d ago

Well hell, joe had no achievements by the democrats to taut. So, attack the opposition (who hasn’t had power in two years of devastation) is all he had.

Reply(19)
12
lovecoffee
3d ago

Newt is right! This imposter of a president just keeps causing more problems. Republicans get out and vote!

Reply(3)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’

After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#House#Fox Friends#Wapo#Board#Maga#Philadelphians#Democratic#Americans#Democrats
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway: Good presidents should want to engage people, not enrage people

Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Biden is a "no-show" when it comes to handling the nation's crises on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: You’re absolutely right, anybody who pays attention to this modestly knows that the first rule of politics is that if you want to engage people, you don’t enrage people. We don't insult people, we inspire people, and we all try to do that, and the president — particularly one who ran affirmatively on the platform — must do that. One last thing: I want everybody to know that 234 of the 589 days Joe Biden has been in office, 234, he has either been on vacation or in some other leisure pursuit that had nothing to do with his job.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

786K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy