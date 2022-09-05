ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Farrell and Gleeson reunite with Martin McDonagh in Venice

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1LiO_0hinDnXZ00

Martin McDonagh has returned to the Venice International Film Festival with “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is having its world premiere Monday night in competition.

It’s his first film since “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and a reunion with his “In Bruges” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson .

Farrell on Monday said that he and McDonagh have talked about working together again, and they have a “mature agreement” where they’ll accept if the other wants to pass.

And yet, Farrell said, he also can't imagine “ever passing on anything (McDonagh) writes because he’s such an extraordinary writer and I’m always so deeply moved emotionally and psychologically by the worlds he creates and the characters that he designs.”

The film is set in 1923 on a remote island off Ireland’s west coast. It tells a story about longtime friends Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) at a fraught moment when Colm suddenly decides to end the relationship. He’s decided that Padraic is dull, and Padraic, in turn, is shattered.

“It’s hard to ghost someone on an island,” Farrell laughed. His character, he said, is the “human manifestation of a little donkey.”

Kerry Condon plays Padraic’s sister Siobhan and Barry Keoghan is the tormented young Dominic, who try to help Padraic mend things.

“He has an innocence where he can’t comprehend why his friend of so many years has cut him out,” Farrell said. “It shakes him to his core ... He lives in a beautiful life and that beauty is taken away by Brendan’s Colm.”

Gleeson liked how the film examined male friendship in a different way. But, he said, despite the time that it’s set in, it is a “modern film” in how it presents these two friends.

“The way the idea that these men would talk to each other in a natural way about feelings is debatable if it would transpire at that point,” Gleeson said.

The film also marks McDonagh’s first production in Ireland, which he said was “a dream of mine.” They shot mostly in Inishmore, where his father was from. And before production started, they had several weeks of rehearsals in Galway. Farrell said it “felt so beautiful to be back where Martin’s plays had been performed.”

Venice is a bit of a good luck charm for McDonagh, who in 2017 received the festival’s top screenwriting prize for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which would go on to be a box office smash, get him a best picture and screenplay nomination at the Oscars and win two acting Oscars for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is competing for the Golden Lion and other top awards this year, against films like Todd Field’s “TÁR” and Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” before it opens in theaters on Oct. 21.

The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival runs through Sept. 10.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

___

For more on the Venice Film Festival, visit: www.apnews.com/VeniceFilmFestival

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ana de Armas breaks down in tears as Blonde receives 14-minute standing ovation at world premiere

Ana de Armas was brought to tears by the reception to her Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, at Venice Film Festival.The film debuted to a 14-minute standing ovation on Thursday (8 September), the longest of any film to screen at the festival, which is known for long applauses, so far.The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, had held this year’s record at 13 minutes.In footage captured by Deadline, de Armas was seen wiping tears from her face and hugging her costar, Adrien Brody.Brad Pitt, a producer on the film, also made a surprise appearance at the premiere...
MOVIES
The Independent

British national anthem played at Venice Film Festival in honour of the Queen

The British national anthem played in honour of the Queen at the Venice International Film Festival, as Hollywood stars continued to grace the event’s red carpet.A-listers including Brad Pitt, Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody arrived on day nine of the festival, as the world reeled from the historic announcement.Screenings went ahead as usual in the Italian city, though other upcoming arts events including the Bafta Tea Party in Los Angeles, and the BBC Proms were cancelled following news of the monarch’s death.Footage circulated online showed God Save The Queen booming out across the festival grounds, as punters milled around...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Fest Opener ‘The Swimmers’ Receives 4-Minute Standing Ovation

Netflix’s The Swimmers, Sally El Hosaini’s drama based on a real journey of two young sisters from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, earned a 4-minute standing ovation at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday night. And the biggest cheers from the rapturous Toronto audience were for Lebanese actresses and real-life sisters, Manal and Nathalie Issa, who played real-life sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini as all four young women appeared on stage at Roy Thomson Hall for the film’s world premiere. More from The Hollywood Reporter'End of the Road' Review: Queen Latifah and Ludacris Take a Detour in Lackluster Netflix...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Annual Bafta tea party in Los Angeles cancelled following death of the Queen

Bafta has cancelled its annual tea party in Los Angeles, following the death of the Queen.The organisation, which has been closely linked to the monarch and the royal family for over 50 years, said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.The event, which celebrates the stars of the screen, had been due to return following a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.But in a statement on Thursday, the organisation, of which the Duke of Cambridge is the current president, said it would no longer take place.“In light of today’s very sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

832K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy