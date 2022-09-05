ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

England vs Luxembourg can be ‘a little celebration’, Sarina Wiegman predicts

By Phil Medlicott
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

England boss Sarina Wiegman is sure Tuesday’s match against Luxembourg will be a celebratory occasion – and has stressed she expects to see her side deliver a ruthless performance.

The game at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium, which has sold out, will be the Lionesses’ first on home soil since they won the Euros at Wembley in July.

It concludes their World Cup qualifying group fixtures, three days on from them securing a place at next summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand via a 2-0 away win over Austria.

England have scored 70 goals and conceded none across their nine victories in Group D, which included beating Luxembourg – who are 117th in the world rankings – 10-0 in the reverse fixture last September.

Put to her that Tuesday would feel like something of a celebration, Wiegman told a press conference: “I think so. It’s really exciting. The support of the fans has been great in the Euros, but they keep coming now.

“Tomorrow it will be 30,000 coming to watch us so we really want to show again our game and make a little celebration.”

Regarding what England produce on the evening, she then added: “This team is so eager to do well. I expect again a very energetic team that really wants to show and score lots of goals and – of course – conceding none.

“Tomorrow we want to be in possession as much as possible because their level compared to ours, there is a big difference, so we should show that I think. And then of course, we want to create many chances and score lots of goals. We want to win this game and want to get a good win.”

England recorded their biggest competitive victory when beating Latvia 20-0 in Doncaster last November.

When asked if she would like to see things change in the future so there were fewer meetings with teams like Luxembourg, Wiegman said: “We talked about this (before) of course – I think we need to make changes if it’s better for the development of the women’s game.

“I think sometimes a bigger score is OK, but when that’s all the time, you must question yourself – is that good for the team that loses that much, and for the team that wins that much? And it’s not an exception but it’s more a rule and then you might want to make some changes for the benefit of the game in both countries.

“I think that discussion has been going on for a while, also Uefa and Fifa, so we’ll see where that brings us.”

Wiegman, whose entire 23-player squad took part in training on Monday, said “you might expect some changes” with regard to her selection for Tuesday’s game.

The manager was joined at the press conference by Keira Walsh , who could win her 50th England cap in the match.

The Manchester City midfielder was a star of England’s Euros campaign, and she said: “I think the first thing under Sarina, I’ve found is a bit of consistency. I think I probably struggled a little bit with that before she came in.

“I think she’s kind of just given me the confidence to go and play my game. I think it’s just about carrying on this consistency now and the form I found at the Euros, I think a personal goal of mine is to keep bringing that forward.”

Walsh, who has been linked with Barcelona, also declined to speak about club matters when asked about her future, saying: “My focus is on England right now.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Organisers of weekend sporting events to decide on schedules after Queen’s death

Organisers of the weekend’s sporting events are to be left to decide whether to postpone their schedules in the wake of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.Decisions on whether to go ahead will be made following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.However, the PA news agency understands it will be left to individual organisations to choose how to proceed and postponements will not be mandatory.Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael...
UEFA
The Independent

Ireland’s president and premier pay tribute to the Queen

Irish President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth as “a remarkable friend of Ireland” upon her death at the age of 96, as Irish premier Micheal Martin said that her wisdom and experience were “truly unique”.Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.Members of the Irish government issued statements paying tribute to the Queen – in particular praising her 2011 visit to Ireland as a “watershed moment” in Anglo-Irish relations in what was the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Sport facing decisions over weekend action following death of Queen at 96

A number of scheduled sporting events have been postponed following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, with further decisions regarding the weekend’s fixtures set to be taken on Friday.The death of Elizabeth II, 96, who was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch and served as head of state for more than 70 years, was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.Sports stars and governing bodies paid tribute to The Queen, and event organisers are now considering the most appropriate and respectful course of action regarding competitions scheduled for the weekend.Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Keira Walsh
The Independent

How Queen’s death in Scotland has activated Operation Unicorn

The death of the Queen in Scotland has triggered contingency plans known as Operation Unicorn.Part of the long-held so-called London Bridge arrangements for the aftermath of Elizabeth’s death, Unicorn sets in motion additional ceremonial events in Edinburgh ahead of the logistics of moving the Queen’s coffin back to London.The Earl Marshal who is in charge of the plans will, along with royal aides and the Government, be rapidly adjusting the overarching timetable to incorporate the Scottish element, as the military, clergy and police turn their attention to the immense practicalities.The royal family has already made the urgent dash to Balmoral,...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.In a statement on Twitter following Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday afternoon, she said: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#England#Luxembourg#Stoke#Wembley
The Independent

What happens next? Day by day after the Queen’s death

The Queen has died and King Charles III is the new monarch.Here is the day-by-day account of what is expected to happen next, leading up to the Queen’s funeral in around 11 days’ time.Day of DeathThursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge.But the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm on Thursday September 8 – meaning plans have been shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place, meaning D+0 will be considered Friday.The new King had dashed to...
U.K.
The Independent

Manchester United stung by Real Sociedad loss after controversial penalty

Manchester United’s Europa League campaign began with defeat to Real Sociedad on a subdued night at Old Trafford. The death of Queen Elizabeth II was confirmed only an hour-and-a-half before kick-off but the game went ahead following consultations with the governing bodies. Brais Mendez’s second-half penalty, controversially awarded against Lisandro Martinez for handball, ended Erik ten Hag’s restorative winning streak at four games and left United with work to do in Group E.The news of the Queen’s death broke with fans already sat in their seats. Postponement at such short notice was unlikely. Instead, as a mark of respect, both...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Queen death - latest: King Charles leads tributes as Britain begins period of mourning

King Charles is leading tributes to his “cherished” mother, Elizabeth II, as Britain mourns the death of its longest-serving monarch.Liz Truss, Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson were among world leaders and politicians who issued heartfelt responses after the Queen died on Thursday aged 96. Ms Truss, who became prime minister after an audience with the Queen on Tuesday, called her “the rock upon which modern Britain was built”.The Queen reigned for almost seven decades between 1952 and 2022, overseeing huge political and cultural changes in the national life, from the end of the era of colonial rule to Brexit.Her son, Charles, automatically succeeds her as King Charles III, taking her place in ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations, a role for which he has spent a lifetime in preparation. He will travel from Balmoral, where his mother died, to London on Friday before formally taking the throne on Saturday.US president Joe Biden travelled to sign a book of condolences at the British High Commission in Washington, DC. He said in a statement that the Queen was “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy” who “helped make our relationship special”.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Charles to be formally proclaimed King at historic Accession Council

The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council on Saturday.Charles has automatically become King on the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

832K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy