Afternoon rain and storms in Central Florida on Labor Day Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Another day of afternoon storms are expected in Central Florida on Labor Day, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be isolated coverage along the coast with scattered storms west of I-95, the NWS said.

Monday’s high will be 93 degrees and the low will be 77 degrees. The heat indices will be 100 to 105 degrees.

There are two systems in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Earl and Hurricane Danielle, but neither is expected to impact Florida.