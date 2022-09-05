Read full article on original website
Related
‘A momentous life’: New England politicians react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
"Queen Elizabeth II was an adept leader who changed with the times, yet still managed to be timeless." Local leaders bridged the gap between England and New England as they reacted to the death of Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of the monarch Thursday...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0