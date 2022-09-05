Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers face a formal investigation over Uvalde shooting response
Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers who responded to the Uvalde school shooting in May will face an investigation into their actions at Robb Elementary, the agency said. The officers were referred to the inspector general’s office, which will determine if the officers violated any policies in their response...
foxla.com
California heat wave: State avoids rolling blackouts again as temps spike
Crews statewide are working to keep the power on as a heat wave continues to pound California. State energy experts say they've gotten through the last two days "on a knife's edge."
foxla.com
California's grid operator issues level 3 emergency
LOS ANGELES - California ISO declared Energy Emergency level 3, meaning rolling power outages were imminent. The alert went into effect Tuesday evening before expiring at 8 p.m. that night. Level 3 is the state's grid operator's highest category of an energy emergency. The outages are up to the local...
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
How a phone alert might have saved California's power grid
LOS ANGELES - Amid a historic heat wave in California, residents were urged to conserve energy in order to protect the state's power grid. And it appears a mass phone alert, sent to millions of Californians, might have done the trick. At 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, California ISO declared Energy Emergency...
foxla.com
What is an Energy Emergency Alert and what do the different levels mean?
LOS ANGELES - A brutal heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state’s electrical grid managed to handle record-breaking demand. The state’s 39 million people were warned Tuesday that demand — some of it from people cranking up the air conditioning — might outstrip supply as temperatures in many areas soared past 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which oversees the electrical grid, issued a Stage 3 emergency power alert — one step below ordering utilities to start rotating outages to ease the strain on the system. The move allowed it to draw on emergency power sources.
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
foxla.com
CA mandatory kindergarten bill
California State Senator Susan Rubio authored SB70. The bill requires all students to complete one year in kindergarten before entering first grade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Flooding in Rhode Island strands drivers on I-95
Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Providence Monday evening, closing highways and main roads throughout Rhode Island. Drivers were stuck on I-95 in Providence for their evening commute as flash flooding made the highway impassable. Several cars were flooded along with the highway. Police were said to have helped those...
foxla.com
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises from Florida for veterans, teachers
PALM BEACH, Fla. - Starting Wednesday, Margaritaville at Sea is launching its "Heroes Sail Free" program giving veterans, first responders, teachers and police a free cruise to thank them for their work in the community. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites...
Comments / 0