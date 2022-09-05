ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

foxla.com

California's grid operator issues level 3 emergency

LOS ANGELES - California ISO declared Energy Emergency level 3, meaning rolling power outages were imminent. The alert went into effect Tuesday evening before expiring at 8 p.m. that night. Level 3 is the state's grid operator's highest category of an energy emergency. The outages are up to the local...
foxla.com

How a phone alert might have saved California's power grid

LOS ANGELES - Amid a historic heat wave in California, residents were urged to conserve energy in order to protect the state's power grid. And it appears a mass phone alert, sent to millions of Californians, might have done the trick. At 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, California ISO declared Energy Emergency...
foxla.com

What is an Energy Emergency Alert and what do the different levels mean?

LOS ANGELES - A brutal heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state’s electrical grid managed to handle record-breaking demand. The state’s 39 million people were warned Tuesday that demand — some of it from people cranking up the air conditioning — might outstrip supply as temperatures in many areas soared past 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which oversees the electrical grid, issued a Stage 3 emergency power alert — one step below ordering utilities to start rotating outages to ease the strain on the system. The move allowed it to draw on emergency power sources.
foxla.com

CA mandatory kindergarten bill

California State Senator Susan Rubio authored SB70. The bill requires all students to complete one year in kindergarten before entering first grade.
foxla.com

Flooding in Rhode Island strands drivers on I-95

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Providence Monday evening, closing highways and main roads throughout Rhode Island. Drivers were stuck on I-95 in Providence for their evening commute as flash flooding made the highway impassable. Several cars were flooded along with the highway. Police were said to have helped those...
PROVIDENCE, RI

