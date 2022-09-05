Read full article on original website
k105.com
Patsy Prewitt, 81
Patsy Prewitt,age 81, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Friday, (September 2, 2022) at Heartford House in Owensboro, KY. She was born on September 27, 1940 in Leitchfield, KY, the daughter of the late George and Ruby Williams Prewitt. She baby sat children all her life and enjoyed watching television, especially...
whopam.com
Two injured in Russellville accident
An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
k105.com
Barry Lewis Embry, 49
Barry Lewis Embry, age 49 of Caneyville, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, in Caneyville. He was born on July 15, 1973, in Hartford, the son of Sue Probus Embry and the late Lewis Embry. Barry was a member of Welches Creek General Baptist Church. He had a heart of...
k105.com
William Cleatus Colvin, 93
William Cleatus Colvin, age 93, of Clarkson, passed away, Monday, September 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 10, 1923, in Phillipsburg, Kentucky to the late Bradley and Hadgie Harmon Colvin. He was a veteran serving three years in the U.S. Army, a member of the Military Police and was retired from Henry Vogt Machine Company. He enjoyed gardening, rabbit and squirrel hunting and being outdoors. He loved his family very much.
k105.com
Jeffrey Dewayne Netherton, 37
Jeffrey Dewayne Netherton, 37, of Bowling Green passed away Sept. 2, 2022 at his home. The Warren County native was a repossession agent. He was a son of the late J.R. Netherton and Janie Crain Netherton of Bowling Green, who survives. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday...
UPDATE: Authorities believe Apollo threat connected to Mount Vernon threat
Daviess County Officials say there is an active investigation by the Daviess County Public Schools Police (DCPS), local law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security.
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
Coroner: Woman drowned in Daviess County pond
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner has ruled drowning as the primary cause of death for the woman found in the Utica area last week.
Deceased woman found near Daviess Co. pond identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was found dead near a pond last week. Jackie Deno, 68, of Utica, was identified by the coroner’s office as the woman who passed away on the 12000 block of Vertrees Road. The Daviess County Sheriff’s office lists this case […]
whopam.com
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center
A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
wnky.com
BGFD responds to structure fire on Richland Drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday, Sept. 6 on the 800 block of Richland Drive. The fire department said they received a call about the fire around 7:15 p.m., and six BGFD units, as well as a rescue unit and fire investigator, responded to a house fire at the location.
wnky.com
Fatal collision leads to death of Grayson County man
CANEYVILLE, Ky. – A man from Grayson County has died following an accident involving three vehicles. The Kentucky State Police investigated a three-vehicle collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville on Monday around 12:10 p.m. KSP stated a 2016 Ford F350 driven by 59-year-old Jeffery Hammonds of Jackson,...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Aug. 29, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office during the week of Aug. 29, 2022. Allison J. Price, 45, of Summer Shade, and William B. Price, 34, of Horse Cave. Aug. 30, 2022:. Ellison M. Hale, 22, and William R. Jackson, 23,...
k105.com
Clarence Whitaker, 75
Clarence Whitaker, 75, of Bee Spring passed away at 1:25 PM Sept. 4, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Grayson County native was a farmer, a coal miner, a lineman, a US Army Vietnam veteran and a member of Christian Home General Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Lonnie Whitaker and Nancy Saltsman Whitaker and the husband of the late Billie Jane Vincent Whitaker. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Leah Whitaker.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky officials find missing helicopter, pilot's body found
Emergency responders say a helicopter that was reported missing in Kentucky on Sunday has been found, and the man who was piloting it has died. Multiple agencies had been searching for a small executive helicopter and its pilot, David Stone. The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office announced Monday afternoon that...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man flown to hospital following motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A local man has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle accident on U.S. 31-W Bypass. According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to an injury accident on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Authorities stated they came into contact with a Harley Davidson motorcycle operator who could not speak to officials due to the multiple injuries he sustained.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads To Three Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier were dispatched to a business parking lot off KY 490 at School Street to investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle blocking a driveway and partially in the road. Deputies found the vehicle and learned that three men had exited the vehicle walked away from the scene. Deputies were given descriptions of the men and were able to find them nearby. 40-year-old William Malicoat of Campbellsville was found with suspected meth and was a wanted parole violator, 49-year-old Paul Brown of Corbin was also found with suspected meth and 45-year-old Dirk Justice of Manchester was wanted in Laurel County for failure to appear in court. All three were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo assisted at the scene.
wdrb.com
Kentucky man dies in crash after pulling over to protect stalled truck driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man died in a three-car crash late Monday night on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville. In a news release Tuesday, Kentucky State Police said the driver of a pickup truck abruptly changed lanes and crashed into the back of another truck driven by 49-year-old Barry Embry of Caneyville. Embry was stopped in the slow lane behind a dump truck with mechanical issues to help protect the driver.
z93country.com
Barren County Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has led to an arrest of a Barren County Ky. man for drug trafficking. On September 6, 2022, Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett were assigned to work drug interdiction on East Kentucky Highway 90. At approximately 10:47 pm the Deputies observed a passenger car with expired registration plates and operating in a careless manner. The Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for those moving violations. Once approaching the vehicle, the Deputies observed a passenger being very nervous. While Deputy Barnett was speaking to the driver about the violations Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Dunya for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy K-9 Unit Dunya alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. The Deputies then conducted a search of the passenger and the vehicle which resulted in approximately 80.10 grams of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales being seized. While being questioned about the illegal narcotics the passenger stated the seized items belong to him.
wnky.com
Woman charged following stabbing in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman is behind bars after being suspected of stabbing a man in Bowling Green. Deputies responded to a residence just after midnight on Plano Road for a call about a male subject that had been stabbed. Before deputies arrived, the caller stated the suspect was 43-year-old Misty McKell, who had left in a box-style U-Haul van, according to the sheriff’s office.
