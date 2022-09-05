ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

VSP investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania county that claimed a life is under investigation. VSP reports the crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29 two-tenths of a mile south of Route 863. The incident happened when a Ford Explorer traveling north ran […]
WSET

Investigators make arrest in February murder of 51-year-old Gretna man

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in a February murder investigation on Thursday evening. The Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of Gretna, in connection to the murder of Charles Van Hooker, 51. On the morning on February 11,...
WDBJ7.com

Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Route 29N in Pittsylvania County Saturday evening left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to Virginia State Police, Samuel C. Pickral, 26 of Hurt, Va., was driving when the SUV ran off of the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median before resting in the southbound lanes.
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
WSET

Rocky Mount police looking for missing juvenile last seen at school

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing juvenile. Police identified the juvenile as Nyear "Will" Maxcy. Police said Maxcy was last seen at Franklin County High School on Friday. Police describe Maxcy as a light-skinned...
chathamstartribune.com

Arrest made in Campbell County homicide

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 23 year-old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County in connection with the murder of Jason Marcus that took place on Sept. 4. Marcus was found dead behind the wheel of his car. After an extensive investigation, charges were obtained for against Hamlett for...
WDBJ7.com

Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with unknown circumstances. The death occurred in the area of the 4800-block of Colonial Highway and was discovered around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. The deceased person’s name has not been released, but officials say the...
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 12-16

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
