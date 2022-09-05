Read full article on original website
WSET
'I would kill anyone who came inside:' 58-year-old arrested in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic assault call on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The call was at a home on 115 Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville, deputies said. When deputies approached the home, they said a male subject slammed...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County on Sunday. The shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Bureau of Criminal Investigation units...
WSLS
28-year-old man arrested in connection with February murder in Pittsylvania County
GRETNA, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection with a February murder. On February 11 at 7:23 a.m., deputies were sent to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna to find Charles Van Hooker dead at the scene, authorities said.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania county that claimed a life is under investigation. VSP reports the crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29 two-tenths of a mile south of Route 863. The incident happened when a Ford Explorer traveling north ran […]
WSET
Investigators make arrest in February murder of 51-year-old Gretna man
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in a February murder investigation on Thursday evening. The Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of Gretna, in connection to the murder of Charles Van Hooker, 51. On the morning on February 11,...
WDBJ7.com
Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Route 29N in Pittsylvania County Saturday evening left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to Virginia State Police, Samuel C. Pickral, 26 of Hurt, Va., was driving when the SUV ran off of the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median before resting in the southbound lanes.
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
WSET
Rocky Mount police looking for missing juvenile last seen at school
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing juvenile. Police identified the juvenile as Nyear "Will" Maxcy. Police said Maxcy was last seen at Franklin County High School on Friday. Police describe Maxcy as a light-skinned...
WSET
The Lynchburg Police Department relies on community to report crimes as they occur
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department relies on help from the community to report suspicious activity and crimes as they occur. They said a citizen reported a package stolen from their porch. The citizen was able to provide police with Ring camera video footage police said. The...
chathamstartribune.com
Arrest made in Campbell County homicide
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 23 year-old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County in connection with the murder of Jason Marcus that took place on Sept. 4. Marcus was found dead behind the wheel of his car. After an extensive investigation, charges were obtained for against Hamlett for...
WDBJ7.com
One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - State Police says they are looking for the driver of a green Harley Davidson motorcycle that is believed to be involved in a shooting along I-81 in Roanoke County at mile marker 137 on Sunday evening. A person has been taken to the hospital with...
WSET
Henry Co. deputies looking to identify breaking and entering suspects in Bassett
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a breaking and entering investigation. The department said the incident happened in the Bassett area of the county. If anyone knows the identity of the male or female in the pictures, please...
timesvirginian.com
Campbell County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance in case of stolen vehicle near Appomattox County line
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a vehicle theft in the locality. Recently, a 1988 Chevrolet pickup, black in color, was stolen from County Line Road in Campbell County (near the Appomattox County/Campbell County line). Featured in this release is an actual picture of the truck. The...
wfxrtv.com
Tackling gun violence: One-on-One with Roanoke Police Department Chief Sam Roman
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– With crime in Roanoke rapidly rising, new data shows that the number of shootings so far this year has already surpassed the total number from last year. Roanoke Police Department Chief Sam Roman says a lot needs to be done to stop these shootings because enough...
WSET
Cause of death determined in Colonial Highway investigation in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a death with unknown circumstances on Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, the Sheriff said the death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff's office said the investigation took place in the area...
WDBJ7.com
Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with unknown circumstances. The death occurred in the area of the 4800-block of Colonial Highway and was discovered around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. The deceased person’s name has not been released, but officials say the...
Three killed after car collides with tractor-trailer in Nottoway County
According to Virginia State Police, just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, a 2005 Honda Accord was heading south on Cellar Creek road near West Colonial Trail Highway when the driver ignored a stop sign. The Honda pulled onto West Colonial Trail Highway, into the path of a tractor-trailer that was heading west.
'A senseless murder': Family of Roxboro man beaten, killed speaks with ABC11
Girlfriend of man beaten and killed in Roxboro Wednesday vows to find out who's responsible for killing her boyfriend
Roxboro man beaten, left for dead; 2 charged with murder, police say
A man was attacked and left for dead on a sidewalk, according to Roxboro Police. Two people are now in custody. A third suspect is on the run.
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 12-16
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
