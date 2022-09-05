ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lula M. McGinnis was employed by Shillito’s Department Store

Lula “Mae” McGinnis of Cincinnati, who was employed by Shillito’s Department Store, died August 18, 2022. She was 91. She was born to the union of John and Fannie Bowman on May 1, 1931, in Yazoo City, Mississippi. She joined the union of marriage with Napoleon McGinnis...
CINCINNATI, OH

