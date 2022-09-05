Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Herald
Evva Friason Turpeau was CPS teacher and area director; helped found Women’s Alliance Inc.
Evva Friason Turpeau passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2022, just one day following her 85th birthday. She was the wife of her late husband and high school sweetheart, DeWolfe Rossman Turpeau Jr., who she married in 1992. Mrs. Turpeau devoted her life to a career in elementary education serving...
Cincinnati Herald
Lula M. McGinnis was employed by Shillito’s Department Store
Lula “Mae” McGinnis of Cincinnati, who was employed by Shillito’s Department Store, died August 18, 2022. She was 91. She was born to the union of John and Fannie Bowman on May 1, 1931, in Yazoo City, Mississippi. She joined the union of marriage with Napoleon McGinnis...
