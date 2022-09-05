Read full article on original website
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas
West Virginia is expected to get their first win of the season this Saturday.
Kansas' Big Win Matched Across the Big 12
The Jayhawks weren't the only team that won big in the Big 12. Here's a quick whiparound for 9-1 week from the conference.
What Kansas HC Lance Leipold Had to Say About WVU
The head coach of the Jayhawks is ready for week two.
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts
Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Kansas
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell prepares for the Jayhawks
SEC Analyst Not Holding Back in Blowout Prediction for Longhorns vs. Alabama
The nation isn't giving the Longhorns much of a fighting chance against the best team in college football.
Look: Coach O Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Ed Orgeron may no longer be on the LSU Tigers' sideline, but Coach O still has plenty of love for the program. Speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday, Orgeron spoke on his time, as well as his exit, from LSU. I'm so grateful of my time for...
KU Wednesday Walkthrough: West Virginia
Recapping what Lance Leipold said this week and what to look for in KU's game Saturday vs. West Virginia
No Changes for the Kansas Depth Chart is a Big Change
The Jayhawks are used to seeing changes at important positions after just one week. But the depth chart remained constant heading into Week 2.
How RBs Schrader and Peat Will Be Key for Mizzou vs Kansas State
The Tigers running backs will be critical to the Tigers in their upset attempt
Three Keys for the Kansas Jayhawks against West Virginia
With the level of competition stepping up on Saturday, a few simple things will tell us a lot about the day for the Jayhawks.
Big 12 Football Power Rankings, Week 2: Baylor still reigns supreme
The Baylor Bears sit atop the Week 1 Big 12 football power rankings. Can the Bears repeat as champions, fending off the Sooners and Longhorns?. Whoever wins the Big 12 this season will not have it easy. It was the first conference that used a round-robin format to determine its champion. Though Oklahoma has dominated the discussion, even the Sooners have been subject to the upset loss, ask Kansas State.
