ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Miramar, FL
Education
City
Miramar, FL
County
Broward County, FL
State
Florida State
Broward County, FL
Government
Miramar, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Allegro Plans 188-Unit Community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Allegro Senior Living has unveiled plans for Allegro Fort Lauderdale, its 12th community in the state. The eight-story, 280,000-square-foot property will feature 188 units with views of the adjacent waterway and Atlantic Ocean. The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services, though the number of units of each was not disclosed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $16.25 Million Spanish Mansion with Reimagined Interiors in Boca Raton has A Resort Style Pool

The Mansion in Boca Raton, a remastered Spanish Colonial-inspired intracoastal estate offers a rooftop sky deck with panoramic views for large gatherings is now available for sale. This home located at 155 SE Spanish Trl, Boca Raton, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph Liguori (Phone : 561-702-3477 | 866-281-6420) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
sflcn.com

20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale

MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
MIRAMAR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizen Science#Naturalist#Parks And Recreation#Nature Centers#Wildlife Biologist#College#Fl#University Dr#Habitat Evaluation#Wildlife Monitoring#Profe
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Grand jury leads to school scrutiny in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties

A grand jury report that rocked Broward schools last month is also leading to scrutiny of neighboring school districts related to under-reporting of crimes and other safety issues. Both Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade school districts, as well as those in Duval and Orange counties, received letters from Tim Hay, director of the state Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools, saying he ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

South Florida PBS Health Channel now on Blue Stream

Miami, FL – South Florida PBS Health Channel is now available on Blue Stream Fiber to residents in Palm Beach County: Channel 17, and Broward and Miami- Dade County: Channel 175. Created by South Florida PBS, a member station of PBS, the most trusted institution in the United States,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
bocamag.com

The Coolest Spots for Kids to Play to Beat the Heat

This time of year in Boca is always a little bewildering. While the rest of the country is cooling off, we South Florida residents have to make peace with the fact that we’re likely to have an extended summer for at least two more months. It’s fall y’all? Not...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Teen Slams Into Bus On Motorcycle, Dies

CITED FOR SPEEDING WHILE DRIVING WITH LEARNER’S PERMIT IN 2019. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton teen is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle into a bus in the area of 2100 North Powerline Road in Pompano Beach. Phillipe Madeira, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Florida Weekly

TAXING Issue: Property values are way up. So what about taxes?

THIS YEAR TURNS OUT TO BE extraordinary for tax collectors in the Sunshine State because county governments are going to see record jumps in the booty — or bounty, if you will — they’re able to collect after the hot-market months of 2021. “We are looking at sales occurring in 2021 to set 2022 value,” explains Dorothy Jacks, Palm Beach County’s property appraiser, who points to jumps of 15% in taxable values in the county. That’s a sizeable windfall for county commissioners who determine how much money they’ll need or want in a new budget, and then set millage rates, taxing property owners, to reach it.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Margaritaville at Sea launches 'Heroes Sail Free,' honors military, police and educators

WEST PALM BEACH — Starting bookings Wednesday, Sept. 7, Margaritaville at Sea will launch their "Heroes Sail Free" program.  The program provides one free cruise to the Bahamas for U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire-rescue workers and educators. The three-day, two-night trips can help provide some much-needed downtime for these...
PALM BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Times

Is Amazon open for business in S. Fla.?

Riviera Beach Fla. – Blue tape covers the “Amazon” sign on a door of a shiny new building, at the corner of 13th Street and President Barack Obama Highway (formerly Old Dixie Highway) in Riviera Beach, for decades previously occupied by a drive-in movie theater and later a flea market.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
margatetalk.com

Clear Space by Disposing of Your Hazardous Waste September 10

Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. Residents don’t even need to leave their vehicles. Just drive through, show a valid driver’s license from one...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy