Click10.com
Free homework help for South Florida public school students available online
As kids across South Florida settle into their new school routines, there’s an inevitable part of “back to school” that every family deals with once the bell rings at the end of the day. Homework. Miami-Dade County Schools is offering free tutoring for students in K- 12...
bocaratontribune.com
Jen Marquart with Complete Care at Home speaking at Boca Chamber Lunch & Learn
Wednesday, September 14th Jenifer Marquart, Community Liaison for Complete Care at Home will be the featured speaker at the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce Lunch n Learn. The event will be held at SERVPRO located at 101 Commerce Rd in Boynton Beach. What’s the most important thing in your life/business...
Click10.com
State pushes Broward schools to remove officials ‘who clearly failed the public’
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Education sent a letter to the Broward County school district superintendent on Wednesday, demanding action following a scathing grand jury report released last month. The letter from Tim Hay, the Executive Director for the state’s Office of Safe Schools, said any...
Palm Beach County to have new high school after 17 years
Palm Beach County’s first high school in more than a decade is near completion. and on Wednesday night dozens of parents took advantage of an opportunity to learn more about it.
Hidden Oaks K-8 School celebrates biggest school grade jump in Palm Beach County
Hidden Oaks K-8 School, just west of Boynton Beach, has a lot to brag about this year, jumping up two letter grades since 2019, the largest gain in the entire School District of Palm Beach County.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Allegro Plans 188-Unit Community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Allegro Senior Living has unveiled plans for Allegro Fort Lauderdale, its 12th community in the state. The eight-story, 280,000-square-foot property will feature 188 units with views of the adjacent waterway and Atlantic Ocean. The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services, though the number of units of each was not disclosed.
luxury-houses.net
This $16.25 Million Spanish Mansion with Reimagined Interiors in Boca Raton has A Resort Style Pool
The Mansion in Boca Raton, a remastered Spanish Colonial-inspired intracoastal estate offers a rooftop sky deck with panoramic views for large gatherings is now available for sale. This home located at 155 SE Spanish Trl, Boca Raton, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph Liguori (Phone : 561-702-3477 | 866-281-6420) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
sflcn.com
20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale
MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
Miami New Times
University of Miami Listed Third in Latest Rankings for Best Value Colleges in Florida
As tuition for four-year universities skyrockets, students and parents are eager to know which college will provide the biggest return on their investment. Considering the multitude of public institutions in the Sunshine State, Florida residents likely wonder if it is worth spending more to attend a private university like the University of Miami.
Grand jury leads to school scrutiny in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties
A grand jury report that rocked Broward schools last month is also leading to scrutiny of neighboring school districts related to under-reporting of crimes and other safety issues. Both Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade school districts, as well as those in Duval and Orange counties, received letters from Tim Hay, director of the state Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools, saying he ...
bocaratontribune.com
South Florida PBS Health Channel now on Blue Stream
Miami, FL – South Florida PBS Health Channel is now available on Blue Stream Fiber to residents in Palm Beach County: Channel 17, and Broward and Miami- Dade County: Channel 175. Created by South Florida PBS, a member station of PBS, the most trusted institution in the United States,...
South Florida Times
North Miami Beach makes historic selection for police chief
Miami, Fla. – North Miami Beach Police Chief Harvette Smith’s law enforcement career took her from being a secretary for the police department to becoming the ﬁrst Black woman to lead the department in the city’s 91-year history. At the helm for less than two months,...
bocamag.com
The Coolest Spots for Kids to Play to Beat the Heat
This time of year in Boca is always a little bewildering. While the rest of the country is cooling off, we South Florida residents have to make peace with the fact that we’re likely to have an extended summer for at least two more months. It’s fall y’all? Not...
Boca Raton Teen Slams Into Bus On Motorcycle, Dies
CITED FOR SPEEDING WHILE DRIVING WITH LEARNER’S PERMIT IN 2019. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton teen is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle into a bus in the area of 2100 North Powerline Road in Pompano Beach. Phillipe Madeira, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida Weekly
TAXING Issue: Property values are way up. So what about taxes?
THIS YEAR TURNS OUT TO BE extraordinary for tax collectors in the Sunshine State because county governments are going to see record jumps in the booty — or bounty, if you will — they’re able to collect after the hot-market months of 2021. “We are looking at sales occurring in 2021 to set 2022 value,” explains Dorothy Jacks, Palm Beach County’s property appraiser, who points to jumps of 15% in taxable values in the county. That’s a sizeable windfall for county commissioners who determine how much money they’ll need or want in a new budget, and then set millage rates, taxing property owners, to reach it.
Margaritaville at Sea launches 'Heroes Sail Free,' honors military, police and educators
WEST PALM BEACH — Starting bookings Wednesday, Sept. 7, Margaritaville at Sea will launch their "Heroes Sail Free" program. The program provides one free cruise to the Bahamas for U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire-rescue workers and educators. The three-day, two-night trips can help provide some much-needed downtime for these...
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
Gov. DeSantis proposes 50% toll discount for Florida drivers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak in Miami at the Florida Department of Transportation District 6 headquarters. Unlike his previous event in Dover, the Miami engagement is not a campaign stop.
South Florida Times
Is Amazon open for business in S. Fla.?
Riviera Beach Fla. – Blue tape covers the “Amazon” sign on a door of a shiny new building, at the corner of 13th Street and President Barack Obama Highway (formerly Old Dixie Highway) in Riviera Beach, for decades previously occupied by a drive-in movie theater and later a flea market.
margatetalk.com
Clear Space by Disposing of Your Hazardous Waste September 10
Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. Residents don’t even need to leave their vehicles. Just drive through, show a valid driver’s license from one...
