Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

More heat, more humidity and more scattered storms

Thursday looks hot, but Friday and Saturday are wetter with numerous showers and storms. Check the video forecast above for the latest!. Even though the day started off comfortable, humidity levels will gradually increase through the day. A hot, humid air mass fuels a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms again late this afternoon into this evening; however, the best chance sets up southeast of the Birmingham area. Daytime high in the 84°F to 89°F range (heat index just over 90 degrees).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

National Weather Service at Birmingham Update on Late Week Flood Risks

National Weather Service at Birmingham Update on Late Week Flood Risks. A risk for localized flooding will exist Friday and Saturday (September 9th and 10th), due to several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. WHERE:. Central Alabama. WHEN:. Friday and Saturday. THREATS:. Localized flooding may occur in areas that receive heavy...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Children’s of Alabama experiencing surge in emergency visits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama is experiencing an increase in emergency patients. Hospital officials said you should expect long wait times. It’s a combination of factors. Doctors told CBS 42 that between the start of school, new COVID-19 cases and typical unexpected emergencies, the emergency department is seeing a large increase in patients. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham has seen the last of Sloss Fright Furnace haunted house

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sloss Fright Furnace, one of Birmingham's favorite Halloween attractions for more than 20 years, will no longer be produced due to financial concerns. Learn more about. Sloss Fright Furnace made the announcement on Thursday:. "We are sad to announce that the event Sloss Fright Furnace will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Crash cleared on I-459 NB in Bessemer area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area. I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

World Games impact much greater than 11 day event

Today’s guest columnist is Jim Coker. Birmingham hosted the World Games from July 7th to July 17th, 2022. Many folks are celebrating a big victory for Birmingham. Others are not quite so sure. What might the impact ultimately be for Birmingham?. None of us really know, but there’s the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6

We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Train derails in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

4-year-old shot in Birmingham Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating after a 4-year-old girl was shot Wednesday night. Learn more in the video above. Police responded to the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway at about 8:30 p.m. on a report of a child shot. Officers and rescue crews arrived to find a little girl shot in the back.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

