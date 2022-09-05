Read full article on original website
More heat, more humidity and more scattered storms
Thursday looks hot, but Friday and Saturday are wetter with numerous showers and storms. Check the video forecast above for the latest!. Even though the day started off comfortable, humidity levels will gradually increase through the day. A hot, humid air mass fuels a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms again late this afternoon into this evening; however, the best chance sets up southeast of the Birmingham area. Daytime high in the 84°F to 89°F range (heat index just over 90 degrees).
National Weather Service at Birmingham Update on Late Week Flood Risks
National Weather Service at Birmingham Update on Late Week Flood Risks. A risk for localized flooding will exist Friday and Saturday (September 9th and 10th), due to several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. WHERE:. Central Alabama. WHEN:. Friday and Saturday. THREATS:. Localized flooding may occur in areas that receive heavy...
Children’s of Alabama experiencing surge in emergency visits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama is experiencing an increase in emergency patients. Hospital officials said you should expect long wait times. It’s a combination of factors. Doctors told CBS 42 that between the start of school, new COVID-19 cases and typical unexpected emergencies, the emergency department is seeing a large increase in patients. […]
Birmingham has seen the last of Sloss Fright Furnace haunted house
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sloss Fright Furnace, one of Birmingham's favorite Halloween attractions for more than 20 years, will no longer be produced due to financial concerns. Learn more about. Sloss Fright Furnace made the announcement on Thursday:. "We are sad to announce that the event Sloss Fright Furnace will...
Jackson, Mississippi water and supply drive continues Thursday in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bottled water and supplies drive for people in Jackson, Mississippi, continues in Birmingham, Alabama. The effort is to help folks in the Jackson area as they deal with problems in the city's water supply. The city of Birmingham stated those wishing to support should bring bottled...
Friday night Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday due to weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of Friday night Alabama high school football games are being rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of storms and soaking rain. Get the WVTM 13 app for scores, highlights, and weather updates.
Crash cleared on I-459 NB in Bessemer area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area. I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
Search underway for missing Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
World Games impact much greater than 11 day event
Today’s guest columnist is Jim Coker. Birmingham hosted the World Games from July 7th to July 17th, 2022. Many folks are celebrating a big victory for Birmingham. Others are not quite so sure. What might the impact ultimately be for Birmingham?. None of us really know, but there’s the...
Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
Jefferson County Commission approves $4 million for debit-ridden The World Games
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Commission on Thursday voted 4-1 to give $4 million to the debt-ridden The World Games. Watch the video above for more. Last month, the city of Birmingham agreed to give an extra $5 million to TWG to help pay down $14 million of debt.
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
4-year-old shot in Birmingham Wednesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating after a 4-year-old girl was shot Wednesday night. Learn more in the video above. Police responded to the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway at about 8:30 p.m. on a report of a child shot. Officers and rescue crews arrived to find a little girl shot in the back.
WVTM 13 Investigates: 2014 agreement sheds light on stalled church project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The original 2014 agreement between Birmingham and Trinity CME Church sheds light on its mostly tax-funded $1.1 million sanctuary project, which has sat unfinished since 2017. Watch the full report in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Missing person report issued for woman and child from Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert. Summer Shears, 29, left her residence in Alexandria on Wednesday and has not returned home. Her whereabouts are unknown and her 1-month-old daughter is believed to be with her. Shears is described as a white female with brown hair and […]
Now the News: Over Easy closing after 12 years, Samford University unveils renovated music building + more
Happy Tuesday, Birmingham! We hope you had a relaxing Labor Day weekend. Keep reading to get back into the swing of things with some buzzy news from the past week, including breakfast/brunch spot Over Easy closing, new SanPeggio’s pizza locations, Samford’s newly renovated music building and more. Over...
