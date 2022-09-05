Thursday looks hot, but Friday and Saturday are wetter with numerous showers and storms. Check the video forecast above for the latest!. Even though the day started off comfortable, humidity levels will gradually increase through the day. A hot, humid air mass fuels a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms again late this afternoon into this evening; however, the best chance sets up southeast of the Birmingham area. Daytime high in the 84°F to 89°F range (heat index just over 90 degrees).

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO