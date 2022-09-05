Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Has the stock market hit bottom yet? Bank of America says 6 of 10 signs point to no
The S&P 500’s decline this year—it’s down nearly 18% since January—accelerated last week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated more “pain” was ahead. Has the market hit bottom? Bank of America Research, based on its new list of 10 signals showing whether the stock market has hit bottom, says no.
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Suze Orman Says This Is the Smartest Move in the Current Economy
Listening to Suze Orman on this move could be very smart.
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
Suze Orman Says You're 'Asking for So Much Trouble' if You Do This Right Now
It pays to take her seriously.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing
Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years
Patience can be your golden ticket to a return of over 1,200% from these innovative companies.
Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect
The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up
The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
FOXBusiness
The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means
The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
Motley Fool
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Lululemon Stock a Buy?
Lululemon is outperforming the best retailers in a difficult operating environment. The stock looks expensive, but it might be justified given Lululemon's business performance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
CNBC
Market bracing for another three-quarter point hike from the Fed this month
The probability of a three-quarter point hike this month moved to 82% on Wednesday morning, according to the CME Group. As traders ramped up their bets on Fed tightening, stock market futures turned slightly negative after being higher. Traders are now seeing a near certainty that the Federal Reserve enacts...
Comments / 0