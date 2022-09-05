ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
Motley Fool

2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Lululemon Stock a Buy?

Lululemon is outperforming the best retailers in a difficult operating environment. The stock looks expensive, but it might be justified given Lululemon's business performance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
CNBC

Market bracing for another three-quarter point hike from the Fed this month

The probability of a three-quarter point hike this month moved to 82% on Wednesday morning, according to the CME Group. As traders ramped up their bets on Fed tightening, stock market futures turned slightly negative after being higher. Traders are now seeing a near certainty that the Federal Reserve enacts...
