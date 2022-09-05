Read full article on original website
Despite Labor Day weather, Pa.’s union leaders and Democrats see brighter future ahead
The skies were gray, the weather drizzly for Pittsburgh’s first in-person Labor Day parade since the coronavirus struck in early 2020. But thousands of workers thronged to Downtown Pittsburgh anyway on Monday, marching from PPG Paints Arena to the United Steelworkers international headquarters a mile away. Elected officials and union leaders alike said brighter days were coming.
Pa. recreation, conservation projects get $90 million boost
Pennsylvania is putting $90 million dollars into more than 330 parks and nature conservation projects across the state. In announcing the grant program Tuesday, Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said it’s the largest ever single investment into recreation and conservation. “This is...
New climate law has a hidden benefit for coal miners: Permanent funding for black lung
Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Democrats’ large climate and health care bill, included one provision aimed at helping miners afflicted by black lung disease. For years Congress has passed temporary extensions of a tax on coal to fund the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. The fund pays about $149 million annually in benefits and health care costs for miners with black lung disease whose former employers have gone bankrupt. Congress has periodically let the tax expire, including at the end of 2021, further pushing the program into the red. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Biden last month, re-instated the tax and made it permanent.
Ahead of 2022 Pa. election, Tom Wolf’s administration expands access to voter registration forms
The enhanced effort aims to reach more of the roughly 1.7 million people in Pennsylvania who are eligible to vote but are not currently registered. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pennsylvania will...
Pa. lawmakers spent at least $3 million on private lawyers, experts during redistricting battle, invoices show
The new districts have the potential to change the balance of power in both Harrisburg and Washington, so it’s not surprising that legal action played a major role during the process. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with...
Dr. Oz and Pat Toomey call on John Fetterman to debate in Pa. Senate race
Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz teamed up with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey on Tuesday to publicly call on his Democratic rival, John Fetterman, to participate in a debate in their high-profile Pennsylvania race. Oz and Toomey, holding a news conference in Philadelphia, also questioned Fetterman’s fitness for office and...
Support of false election claims runs deep in 2022 GOP field
In Pennsylvania, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, attended the Jan. 6 rally near the White House shortly before the riot and arranged for buses to bring others from his state who wanted to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory. Nearly 1 in 3 Republican candidates for...
Donald Trump posted private photo with Pa. troopers without authorization: officials say
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is “looking into the matter” after former President Donald Trump published a photo of himself posing with dozens of uniformed State Police troopers on his social media website when the picture was supposed to be private. Wolf’s press secretary Elizabeth Rementer told PennLive...
John Fetterman agrees to 1 debate against Dr. Oz in Pa. Senate race
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems from a stroke. Fetterman’s campaign said he will participate in a televised...
Pa. labor advocates push for changes aimed at bolstering working conditions ahead of Labor Day
Workplace safety and wage law changes, both perennial issues, are top of mind ahead of the Labor Day weekend. Pennsylvania labor advocates are offering state lawmakers a few ideas they say will improve working conditions in the Commonwealth. Though the pressures of the last few years on the labor market...
Pennsylvania probably won’t adopt California’s electric car mandate
Regulators in Pennsylvania, which only partially adopted California's older standards, said they won't automatically follow its new rules. Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state’s strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035.
DEP hears concerns over evaporator at western Pa. landfill that processes fracking waste
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection held two public hearings this week about a plan by a Westmoreland County landfill to build a gas-fired leachate evaporator. When rainwater percolates through waste at a landfill, it can create a contaminated liquid known as leachate. DEP officials explained at the virtual public...
Pennsylvania will miss September RGGI auction as court battle continues
The state Supreme Court says Pennsylvania can’t enforce a rule meant to limit power plant emissions while a legal challenge plays out. The high court on Wednesday denied the Department of Environmental Protection’s motion that would let the state participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative on an emergency basis while DEP defends the rule.
Pennsylvania will not tax student debt forgiveness
Six states consider student loan forgiveness taxable income. Pennsylvania is not one of them, Governor Tom Wolf says. Pennsylvania has not been taxing student loan forgiveness for over a year now. In December 2021, Wolf said the state would stop taxing people who get debt relief through the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program and the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program.
Russia sanctions Pa. Sen. Pat Toomey, 24 more Americans
Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of...
Donald Trump holds Pennsylvania rally, stumps for Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz
Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.”. Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon,...
Pennsylvania to receive $62.7 million for robotics and artificial intelligence research
Joe Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects. President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo are announcing on Friday $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and other sectors that will go to 21 regional partnerships. The winners were chosen from 529 initial...
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf starts process to pardon lower level pot convictions
Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned beginning Thursday in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The so-called “one-time, large-scale pardon effort” will allow anyone who has been convicted of possession...
Joe Biden and Donald Trump can’t stay away from northeastern Pa.
Everyone is coming to Pennsylvania. With midterms approaching and the commonwealth’s open U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races remaining highly competitive, national Republicans and Democrats view Pennsylvania as one of the country’s most important battlegrounds. They view Northeastern Pennsylvania as especially key. President Joe Biden made his second of...
Pa. company wants to build second fracking waste injection well in Pittsburgh suburb
Residents who say a first well polluted groundwater oppose EPA permit. A Westmoreland County company is asking the EPA to approve a second fracking waste injection well in the Pittsburgh suburb of Plum. It would be a few hundred feet from a controversial injection well the company began operating last year.
