Pennsylvania State

WITF

Despite Labor Day weather, Pa.’s union leaders and Democrats see brighter future ahead

The skies were gray, the weather drizzly for Pittsburgh’s first in-person Labor Day parade since the coronavirus struck in early 2020. But thousands of workers thronged to Downtown Pittsburgh anyway on Monday, marching from PPG Paints Arena to the United Steelworkers international headquarters a mile away. Elected officials and union leaders alike said brighter days were coming.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Pa. recreation, conservation projects get $90 million boost

Pennsylvania is putting $90 million dollars into more than 330 parks and nature conservation projects across the state. In announcing the grant program Tuesday, Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said it’s the largest ever single investment into recreation and conservation. “This is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

New climate law has a hidden benefit for coal miners: Permanent funding for black lung

Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Democrats’ large climate and health care bill, included one provision aimed at helping miners afflicted by black lung disease. For years Congress has passed temporary extensions of a tax on coal to fund the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. The fund pays about $149 million annually in benefits and health care costs for miners with black lung disease whose former employers have gone bankrupt. Congress has periodically let the tax expire, including at the end of 2021, further pushing the program into the red. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Biden last month, re-instated the tax and made it permanent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Ahead of 2022 Pa. election, Tom Wolf’s administration expands access to voter registration forms

The enhanced effort aims to reach more of the roughly 1.7 million people in Pennsylvania who are eligible to vote but are not currently registered. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pennsylvania will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Support of false election claims runs deep in 2022 GOP field

In Pennsylvania, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, attended the Jan. 6 rally near the White House shortly before the riot and arranged for buses to bring others from his state who wanted to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory. Nearly 1 in 3 Republican candidates for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

John Fetterman agrees to 1 debate against Dr. Oz in Pa. Senate race

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems from a stroke. Fetterman’s campaign said he will participate in a televised...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania probably won’t adopt California’s electric car mandate

Regulators in Pennsylvania, which only partially adopted California's older standards, said they won't automatically follow its new rules. Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state’s strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania will miss September RGGI auction as court battle continues

The state Supreme Court says Pennsylvania can’t enforce a rule meant to limit power plant emissions while a legal challenge plays out. The high court on Wednesday denied the Department of Environmental Protection’s motion that would let the state participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative on an emergency basis while DEP defends the rule.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania will not tax student debt forgiveness

Six states consider student loan forgiveness taxable income. Pennsylvania is not one of them, Governor Tom Wolf says. Pennsylvania has not been taxing student loan forgiveness for over a year now. In December 2021, Wolf said the state would stop taxing people who get debt relief through the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program and the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Russia sanctions Pa. Sen. Pat Toomey, 24 more Americans

Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Joe Biden and Donald Trump can’t stay away from northeastern Pa.

Everyone is coming to Pennsylvania. With midterms approaching and the commonwealth’s open U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races remaining highly competitive, national Republicans and Democrats view Pennsylvania as one of the country’s most important battlegrounds. They view Northeastern Pennsylvania as especially key. President Joe Biden made his second of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

