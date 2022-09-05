ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Suspect search underway after Oklahoma City dispensary burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for suspects after an Oklahoma City dispensary was broken into early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., as many as six suspects broke through the front window of a dispensary near Interstate 240 and Sunnylane Road with welding glass cylinders. Police said the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

At least one in custody after multi-county chase ends in Oklahoma City

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement took at least one person into custody after leading deputies on a multi-county chase early Thursday morning in the Oklahoma City metro. Authorities said the chase started in Logan County and continued into north Oklahoma City, where the suspect crashed a pickup truck into a curb near Memorial Road and May Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities find owner of loose buffalo in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have found the owner of a buffalo that got loose Wednesday. The McClain County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a buffalo that got loose. Authorities posted on social media that the buffalo was in the area of...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway

Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Woman Shot At Northeast OKC Home

Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue. A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment. No potential suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman found stabbed after being abandoned on side of OKC road, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed on the side of an Oklahoma City road Monday. The woman told officers that a man stabbed her multiple times before he kicked her out of his vehicle near Southeast 59th Street and Shields Boulevard, according to police. Crews took her to a hospital, and she is expected to survive.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

