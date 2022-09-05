Read full article on original website
KOCO
Suspect search underway after Oklahoma City dispensary burglary
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for suspects after an Oklahoma City dispensary was broken into early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., as many as six suspects broke through the front window of a dispensary near Interstate 240 and Sunnylane Road with welding glass cylinders. Police said the...
KOCO
At least one in custody after multi-county chase ends in Oklahoma City
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement took at least one person into custody after leading deputies on a multi-county chase early Thursday morning in the Oklahoma City metro. Authorities said the chase started in Logan County and continued into north Oklahoma City, where the suspect crashed a pickup truck into a curb near Memorial Road and May Avenue.
OCPD: 1 Shot In Leg, Victim's Condition Not Yet Known
Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting on the city's northeast side. Authorities said one person was shot in the leg at a home Thursday afternoon near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. The home is located just east of the State Capitol. The extent of the victim's injuries...
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Lyrewood Lane just before 6:30 p.m. EMSA and firefighters were treating the victim at the scene. Police say the suspects fled in a white car. Police believe...
Person shot in Oklahoma City
A person was shot in Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon, and police are investigating.
okcfox.com
El Reno Police Department asking public for help in identifying burglary suspect
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — The El Reno Police Department is requesting the help of the public in identifying a subject of a burglary. Police say the man in the photos is a person of interest in a burglary that occurred on Aug. 16. It's believed that the man...
Second passenger dies following pursuit, crash
Authorities say a second passenger has died following a deadly pursuit that occurred last month.
OCPD: Arrest Made After Metro Woman Shot In Stomach
The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest after a metro woman was shot in the stomach. Police have identified Malik Abrams as the suspect. Friends of the victim said to News 9 that an argument over Abrams' being cut-off of the victim's phone plan is what led to the shooting.
KOCO
Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
OHP: Woman dead after fatal car accident
A woman is dead after a rollover car accident in Mcintosh County Wednesday night.
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
Woman shot in NE Oklahoma City, suspect loose
A woman was rushed from an Oklahoma City residence to a hospital after she was shot Tuesday afternoon.
KOCO
Authorities find owner of loose buffalo in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have found the owner of a buffalo that got loose Wednesday. The McClain County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a buffalo that got loose. Authorities posted on social media that the buffalo was in the area of...
News On 6
Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway
Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
Intruder Shot In Face While Climbing Through Woman’s SE OKC Bedroom Window
Two scenes, which are four miles apart, are involving two Oklahoma City metro police departments. Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man was shot in the face Tuesday while climbing into a woman’s bedroom window. Police said the alleged intruder managed to drive himself to a friend’s home...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding a body inside a car in Spencer
SPENCER (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Monday evening near Northeast 36th St. and North Douglas Boulevard in Spencer. There they found a body inside a car just off the road. As of right now, there is no word on what happened to that individual or why the car […]
Moore Police investigate deadly weekend crash
Moore Police are investigating what led up to a late Saturday night crash that killed one person and hurt two others.
1 Woman Shot At Northeast OKC Home
Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue. A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment. No potential suspect information...
KOCO
Woman reported missing out of Midwest City found in ravine in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. — A woman reported missing out of Midwest City was found in a ravine in Spencer. KOCO 5 learned new information on Tuesday about the woman found dead in a crashed car. A memorial has started at 35th Street and Douglas Boulevard where on Monday, a car...
KOCO
Woman found stabbed after being abandoned on side of OKC road, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed on the side of an Oklahoma City road Monday. The woman told officers that a man stabbed her multiple times before he kicked her out of his vehicle near Southeast 59th Street and Shields Boulevard, according to police. Crews took her to a hospital, and she is expected to survive.
