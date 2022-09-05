ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights

By Dolan Reynolds
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night.

Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m.

The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham.

There is no word on injuries or charges at this time.

Guilford County Schools released the following statement on Friday’s events:

“At tonight’s Dudley High versus Hillside High School (Durham) football game, several fights occurred among spectators. The Greensboro Police Department advised the game should be canceled out of an abundance of caution and safety. The game ended at halftime and crowds were dispersed. Further investigation is pending.”

Statement from Guilford County Schools

On Sept. 1, the Dudley Alumni Association Inc. announced on Facebook that they would only be allowing working staff members on the sideline during games after conversations with Greensboro Police Department and the school district.

Dudley Alumni Association Inc. also released a statement on Friday’s events via Facebook:

“Attention Panthers & Friends Please understand with everything that happened at Dudley Vs Hill Side game on Friday night. These students were from different schools our students DID NOT start any of this.. We had a lot of schools that had a BYE or played elsewhere.”

Dudley Alumni Association Inc.’s statement

The Greensboro Police Department also released a statement to FOX8 on Friday’s events:

“Officers responded to 1200 Lincoln Street (Dudley High) due to multiple fights occurring during the football game’s halftime break. All available city and county (Sherriff’s Department) responded. Multiple attendees were removed due to the fighting with additional fights occurring outside the game as attendees tried to re-enter. Approximately 1500 people were in attendance, with 6 off-duty GPD officers were providing security, but additional backup was called due to environment and potential harm to the public. Minor injuries were observed among the student body but no one was evaluated by EMS. The game was cancelled.”

Statement from GPD

This is a developing story.

Comments / 53

Jodie McDaniel
3d ago

Troublemakers have to ruin it for others. This happened at my High school. Police called, game cancelled, other team bus escorted off campus. End result the two schools were banned from playing against each other.

Reply(4)
16
RICH@GRANDMA
3d ago

People are people! They gather in public places for attention! They make others look bad because of their unintelligent behaviors! SAD THESE YOUNG PEOPLE COULDN’T ENJOY THEIR GAME! PRAYERS ARE NEEDED FOR ALL PEOPLE!!

Reply(1)
16
William Moots
3d ago

they should all feel stupid when they won't win divisional championship because the stats won't include this game and no Scouts are gonna want them

Reply
7
 







































